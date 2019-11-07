Pippa Glucklich to depart Amplifi UK

Pippa Glucklich is leaving Amplifi UK after 18 months, as part of a string of senior departures from Dentsu Aegis Network this week.

She joined the media investment arm of DAN as chief executive in April last year having left her role as UK CEO of Starcom in 2017.

It is not known if Glucklich is leaving to join another company.

Glucklich’s departure follows a number of senior people leaving the business this week: Gyro chair Kate Howe is leaving to join MSQ Partners in February; Dentsu’s global creative CEO Dick van Motman is leaving at the end of the year; and Ruth Stubbs is leaving as global president of iProspect to become EMEA chief executive of Wavemaker in early 2020.

At Amplifi, Glucklich led a team of around 350 people and was responsible for investment, media partnerships, programmatic and branded content. Her remit was to make the business more client-centric.

Before Amplifi Glucklich spent five years at Publicis Media agency Starcom where she led the agency to win accounts including Lidl, Fiat Chrysler and Visa.

DAN declined to comment at time of writing.