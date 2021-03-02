Pippa Glucklich joins Electric Glue as CEO

Media agency Electric Glue has appointed Pippa Glucklich as chief executive officer and partner.

Glucklich, who will be responsible for overseeing new business, existing clients and operations, has come on board as an equal shareholder along with the agency’s founders, including Simon Orprin, former ITV director of creative solutions and Kevin Brown, who was previously at Bartle Bogle Hegarty.

Glucklich was previously UK chief executive of Publicis Media agency Starcom. More recently, she was CEO of Amplifi UK, the media investment arm of Dentsu, where she led a team of 200 people. She left in December 2019, before taking on a range of consultancy roles, including joining the board of Mind UK and as non-executive chair at freelance talent business, Liberty Hive.

Glucklich said her appointment signals Electric Glue moving into its next growth phase, dubbed “Chapter Three”. Founded six years ago, it was originally set up as an independent media agency to support the Garage Soho, Sir John Hegarty’s start-up incubator. Hegarty is chairman of the business.

Glucklich said: “Independent media agencies are performing well and Electric Glue’s differentiated model offers exceptional service, partnership and breakthrough media thinking for ambitious clients of all shapes and sizes.”

She will join the business in June.