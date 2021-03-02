Kim Benjamin
Added 8 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pippa Glucklich joins Electric Glue as CEO

Glucklich has previously led Starcom and Amplifi.

Electric Glue (from left): Orpin, Glucklich, Brown and Hegarty
Electric Glue (from left): Orpin, Glucklich, Brown and Hegarty

Media agency Electric Glue has appointed Pippa Glucklich as chief executive officer and partner.

Glucklich, who will be responsible for overseeing new business, existing clients and operations, has come on board as an equal shareholder along with the agency’s founders, including Simon Orprin, former ITV director of creative solutions and Kevin Brown, who was previously at Bartle Bogle Hegarty.

Glucklich was previously UK chief executive of Publicis Media agency Starcom. More recently, she was CEO of Amplifi UK, the media investment arm of Dentsu, where she led a team of 200 people. She left in December 2019, before taking on a range of consultancy roles, including joining the board of Mind UK and as non-executive chair at freelance talent business, Liberty Hive.

Glucklich said her appointment signals Electric Glue moving into its next growth phase, dubbed “Chapter Three”. Founded six years ago, it was originally set up as an independent media agency to support the Garage Soho, Sir John Hegarty’s start-up incubator. Hegarty is chairman of the business. 

Glucklich said: “Independent media agencies are performing well and Electric Glue’s differentiated model offers exceptional service, partnership and breakthrough media thinking for ambitious clients of all shapes and sizes.”

She will join the business in June.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How Braze helped the restaurant delivery brand serve up and scale during Covid

How Braze helped the restaurant delivery brand serve up and scale during Covid

Promoted

February 26, 2021
How small businesses turn creative ideas into big returns on TikTok

How small businesses turn creative ideas into big returns on TikTok

Promoted

February 25, 2021
TV Advertising Quiz: PHD Manchester bag £50K worth of free CTV ad inventory for Teach First

TV Advertising Quiz: PHD Manchester bag £50K worth of free CTV ad inventory for Teach First

Promoted

February 25, 2021
How to produce a successful TV ad campaign in eight weeks

How to produce a successful TV ad campaign in eight weeks

Promoted

February 24, 2021