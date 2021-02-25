Pitch Update: Agencies go for Gold (and Dave) as UKTV calls media review

Reviews

UKTV is reviewing its media account, currently held by Omnicom’s Hearts & Science. The invited agencies, including the incumbent, will be hoping that the production team behind Taskmaster isn't getting involved in the process. The broadcaster wants to make a decision by the summer and is working with The Aperto Partnership.

This is the first review UKTV has run under its new ownership structure as part of BBC Studios.

Alasdair Weddell, director of media for UKTV, said: “Hearts & Science’s work for UKTV over the last four years has been outstanding and the team there has played a key role in supporting our growth and success.

"However, it is important as a business to review media agency requirements from time to time, so we are very grateful for the expert support and advice of The Aperto Partnership, who will help us find the best agency for our needs.”

Ongoing

It'll be food deliveries all-round early next week at the various homes of the adlanders involved in the Just Eat Takeway.com review. The Just Eat incumbent, McCann London, which is pitching as McCann Worldgroup, is hoping Just Eat will repeat and expand its order at the expense of the hungry teams at TBWA\London, Bartle Bogle Hegarty and Adam & Eve/DDB.

The pitch takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday next week in a process managed through AAR. The review follows the merger of Just Eat and Amsterdam-based Takeaway.com last year. The combined group is said to be looking for a brand platform that works internationally. A result is expected relatively swiftly – unless the marketers find themselves stumped at the choice on offer (rather like a tired and emotional Just Eat user).

Raise a glass of Impérial Brut to BBD Perfect Storm, which is the first agency to win a place on the roster of Moët Hennessy, the drinks division of LVMH. Campaign understands the company, which owns brands including Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, Belvedere and Glenmorangie, will be appointing a further one or two creative agencies. The results in the other strands of the multidisciplinary pitch, which include CRM/digital, experiential and PR, will be reached over the next few weeks. Creativebrief is assisting the process.

The KFC marketing team will need a mega bucket after holding chemistry meetings with a whopping seven agencies, including Rapp, MRM, Havas and Ogilvy. The process is being assisted by AAR. Incumbent Iris is not repitching.

Asda is holding chemistry meetings next week with the five agencies competing for its advertising account. Wunderman Thompson, FCB Inferno, Publicis Groupe/Leo Burnett, and VCCP Blue will be hoping their special offers are enough to tempt the supermarket away from Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO (the incumbent since 2018).

Wins

Dark Horses, the sports creative agency, has won the TikTok Uefa Euro 2020 sponsorship account after a competitive pitch. Dark Horses will handle all of the creative sponsorship work for the social media platform. This will include: sponsorship bumpers that will play across Europe; strategy and creative leading up to the tournament; and branding look and feel. Let's hope they're given more than 60 seconds.

“Knowledge hacking” app Uptime, which gives users five-minute digests of books and documentaries, has appointed TIpi Group’s media planning and buying arm, The Market, after a competitive pitch. The start-up has recently secured $16m (£11.3m) in funding from investors including Sir Terry Leahy, former chief executive of Tesco, and Lord Alliance, the chairman of N Brown. There was no incumbent agency so they'll be no source material for The Market to hack.

Video conferencing platform Whereby has appointed Lucky Generals without a pitch to create its first brand campaign, which is set to launch in the spring. Campaign presumes the pitches did not happen on Zoom. Whereby, founded in Norway, targets small to medium-sized businesses. There was no incumbent.