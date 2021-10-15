Pitch Update: Agencies prepare to play British Bulldog for rights to Churchill account

Ongoing

Direct Line Group could split up the advertising accounts for its two brands Churchill and Green Flag, which are being reviewed out of Engine in separate, concurrent pitches.

The incumbent is revving up to defend both brands and will face competition from MullenLowe London, with the IPG agency also vying for both. Other dogs in the fight for Churchill include Grey London, while McCann is among those hoping to get the green light on Green Flag.

Final presentations are due next month, with results expected in December. Creativebrief is supporting the process.

Reviews

The starter pistol has been fired on a media review for sportswear brand Brooks. The incumbent, Dept Amsterdam, is taking part in the process, which is being run through AAR. It is currently unclear whether the process will be more of a sprint or a marathon.

A spokeswoman for Dept said: "Dept and Brooks have had a solid partnership for nearly four years, growing the brand's digital presence. After that length of time, and the expansion in scope of work, it is a natural time for them to review their current partners. Dept has been involved with the agency review."

Lovestruck penguins and accident-prone dragons won't be enough to take the tension out of Manning Gottlieb OMD's Christmas this year, after longstanding client John Lewis Partnership launched a media review.

The process, which is being managed by pitch consultancy Oystercatchers, has just begun, with a decision expected to be made early in 2022. John Lewis Partnership said that MG OMD was welcome to repitch for the business.

Santander has launched a review to consolidate its media buying and planning into a single agency across Europe. Carat has been Santander's UK media partner since 2008 when it won a pitch against Universal McCann and Arena BLM (now Havas Media Group).

The Spanish bank's contract with Carat is due to expire at the end of Q1 2022. Havas Media’s subsidiary Arena handles media for Santander in Spain and Portugal. Carat declined to comment.

It is not known whether Santander is considering whether "Antonio y Declan" will be transferring to TV screens on the Continent.

McArthurGlen Group, the designer retail outlet developer, has launched a review of its creative account. The process will be supported by marketing consultancy Oystercatchers, with introductory meetings set to start in November and a conclusion in early 2022.

The account was previously handled by VCCP, which declined to repitch for the business.

Wins

Skål! Visit Denmark has retained Fold7 on a four-year contract to promote the country across Europe. This followed a formal statutory review. The Miroma agency first won the business for the Scandinavian country’s tourism body in 2018 – a year after it established the canonical take on the Danish way of life with its Mads Mikkelsen-fronted ad campaign for Carlsberg.

Chanel has awarded its global media-buying account to Omnicom after a competitive pitch, ending its relationship with WPP after close to 20 years. The Paris-based luxury fashion group is known for handling its creative in-house with a $1.77bn (£1.3bn) annual budget for “brand support activities” before the pandemic. It is thought the US’ Omnicom and Britain’s WPP were the main contenders in the battle for the French brand’s media account and that the winning Omnicom Media Group solution sits within PHD.

Unlike scenes in the homes of many of its customers, there was no indecision at Just Eat Takeaway.com, which has consolidated its global media buying and planning with IPG Mediabrands’ UM, following a two-way competitive pitch.

The pitch process was a shootout between the two incumbents: UM, the media agency for Just Eat in the UK, Australia, Canada and several European markets; and Dentsu International, the media agency partner for Takeaway.com, which operates in various countries, including Belgium, Portugal and Romania.

Mediahub UK, part of the MullenLowe Group, has won the global communications planning and media buying account for luxury fashion platform Farfetch. In a no doubt stylish four-way pitch, Mediahub saw off incumbent MediaCom, Hearts & Science and Havas.

After a four-month competitive review, Dentsu International has successfully defended its global media remit with Standard Chartered, earning a notable five-year extension as the bank's media agency of record. The review, run out of Singapore by R3, began at the end of May 2021 and was completed by the end of September.

Clothing, footwear and homewares retailer N Brown has appointed the7stars to handle its UK media planning and buying, following a competitive pitch. The agency beat Wavemaker and PHD in a process run by Oystercatchers. Incumbent Carat Manchester did not take part in the review.

WPP has won the central communications strategy brief for German multinational company Beiersdorf, which owns the Nivea and Eucerin brands, among others. The account will be run by an integrated WPP team with Wavemaker at the core. Beiersdorf will continue to work with its existing agencies Wavemaker, Omnicom's OMD and Dentsu's Carat to plan and buy media in regional and local markets and co-ordinate strategies globally, the company said.

The organisers of Uefa Women’s Euro England 2022 have appointed five agencies to support the national marcomms of the tournament, which takes place across nine cities in England next summer.

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment, Matta, Threepipe Reply, Two Circles and Heart Productions have been briefed to deliver an integrated campaign to drive ticket sales, maximise tournament awareness, help deliver a record TV audience for host broadcaster the BBC and attract new fans and players to the women’s game.

Manchester-based social media video production agency Fraggell Productions has been appointed following a competitive pitch by Northcoders, a provider of training programmes for software coding, to support both its B2C and B2B offering as the business prepares for national expansion. The incumbent was Target Agency.

Mental Health First Aid, a social enterprise that exists to improve the mental health of the nation, has appointed Boldspace after a credentials pitch. Boldspace will build a brand for a new workplace mental health offering, before launching it in the market through an integrated advertising and PR campaign. There was no incumbent.

Rad Power Bikes has appointed Syzygy London as its retained European digital agency. This marks the US e-bike company’s first expansion outside of the US, and follows a four-way competitive pitch.