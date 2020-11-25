Pitch Update: Agencies prepare for TUI pitches

Ongoing

Fold7, Leo Burnett, TBWA\London and VMLY&R London will be sharpening their presentation skills this week for the TUI global creative pitch. The winning shop will be tasked with "applying fresh thinking and applying a global lens" to the brand and is expected to be announced by the end of the year. VMLY&R is the incumbent on the UK account and the process is being run in-house.

Reviews

HMD Global, the licensee of the Nokia brand, has contacted agencies with a global advertising brief. The appointed shop will create a new global brand and creative platform for the mobile brand.

Wins

Wunderman Thompson has won a competitive pitch to become the global lead creative agency for Ingka Centres, the property company that operates Ikea's retail stores around the world. There is no incumbent because it is a new proposition for Ingka.

Led from London, the WPP agency will be responsible for launching Ingka's new global brand platform and identity across 45 meeting places in China, Russia and Europe, where people can visit and find what they need. The agency's first campaign, launching on Black Friday, will highlight affordable, sustainable offers.

Wunderman Thompson works with Ikea in Copenhagen, but does not work with the home-furnishings giant on a retained basis in the UK. Ingka is under the Ikea umbrella but acts as a separate entity.

Beagle Street, the life-insurance brand, has picked Creature to work on its creative account. Above & Beyond previously held the business but the relationship ended in January 2019.

The Athletic, the subscription-based sports app, has appointed Harbour as its lead creative agency as it gets ready to launch a TV spot in December and increase marketing in 2021. There is no incumbent.

Havas Media Group has picked up the $300m (£250m) consolidated international media account for JDE Peet's, the packaged tea and coffee giant behind the Jacobs, Kenco, Tassimo and Douwe Egberts brands. Starting in January, Havas will be responsible for all of JDE's offline and online media planning and buying outside North America.

Mondelez International has awarded its global content production and management account to MediaMonks and Publicis Groupe after a competitive pitch to consolidate the business. MediaMonks, part of Sir Martin Sorrell's S4 Capital, will manage the confectionery and snack-food group's global tech infrastructure, global websites and content production for North America, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East and Africa. A bespoke Publicis team, called Team Pop, will work on content for European audiences. This covers 32 markets including the UK, France, Germany and Italy.

Samsung has awarded its UK CRM business to Digitas after a competitive pitch, ending a three-year relationship with Wunderman Thompson. Digitas won the account as part of a combined pitch alongside Starcom and Bartle Bogle Hegarty under the One Publicis Team Samsung banner. Wunderman Thompson repitched after Samsung called a review earlier this year.

Pablo has beaten Wonderhood Studios to Deliveroo's UK and global advertising account. Lucky Generals was also involved in the process but pulled out earlier this month. The process was handled directly by Deliveroo. Pablo takes over from Chime360 on the global business and Uncommon Creative Studio on the UK account.

Joint has been appointed by Fox's Confectionery, owned by Valeo Confectionery, to develop the brand and deliver a relaunch and through-the-line campaign, starting from June 2021. The agency was appointed without a pitch. The incumbent is Home.

Most Wanted Wines has asked Bandstand to hone its social content strategy and visual identity, and produce content. The win follows a pitch and there was no incumbent.

Hoya Vision Care has picked Nomads to work on its global ad account after a pitch. The agency was awarded a three-year contract. There is no incumbent.

Digital agency KidsKnowBest has won a brief to produce an influencer campaign for Tomy International's latest Articulate game. There was no incumbent.