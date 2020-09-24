Pitch Update: Agencies get ready for Post Office media submissions

Ongoing

Agencies vying for the Post Office media planning and buying account are getting their written submissions ready for 28 September. The account is currently split between Carat and Manning Gottlieb OMD. The process is being run through the Official Journal of the European Union. The Post Office spends between £7m and £9m annually across TV, radio, outdoor, digital, social media, pay-per-click and influencer marketing. The brief also includes a search for an agency to manage affiliate marketing.

WPP and Publicis Groupe are going head-to-head for Walgreens Boots Alliance's estimated $600m (£465m) integrated advertising and marketing account – one of the biggest international, integrated pitches of the year and a significant prize. WPP is the incumbent.

Reviews

JPMorgan Chase is reviewing its media planning and buying account across the US, Northern Europe and Asia, with the help of MediaLink. US incumbent Zenith, which has held the business since 2005, is participating in the pitch. JPMorgan Chase, MediaLink and Zenith parent Publicis Groupe declined to comment.

Deliveroo has called a review of its global advertising requirements following the appointment of Thea Rogers as chief customer officer. The restaurant-food delivery company has contacted agencies about the review and wants a shop to assist in its future strategy. Deliveroo awarded its global creative account to Chime360, sister agency to VCCP, in 2019 after managing the pitch process in-house.

Wins

Recipe-box brand Gousto has hired Mother as its new creative agency as it looks to expand its business following a surge in home cooking during the pandemic. The agency pitched against Wieden & Kennedy and Neverland in a review process handled by AAR. The agency replaces M&C Saatchi, which previously worked with Gousto for two years but did not repitch for the account.

Ebiquity, the media auditing and analytics company, has picked up 20 clients this year from Accenture since the consulting giant announced it was quitting its media auditing practice. Nick Waters, chief executive of Ebiquity, said the company "has made good progress in securing significant new clients as Accenture exits the sector". Ebiquity said the 20 new clients were worth £5m on an annualised basis, across up to 40 markets, and named all of them in an investor presentation. They included BMW, Daimler, Orange, Unilever and Walgreens. "Significant" wins were chiefly in Spain, France, Germany, the UK and the US.

High-street fashion brand United Colours of Benetton has appointed R/GA London as its digital transformation agency of record after a competitive pitch process. The agency will work on a global omnichannel strategy across 25 countries. Antonio Patrissi, group chief digital officer at Benetton, said: "We wanted to collaborate with an agency that fully understood the complex challenges and different disruptions that the fashion industry is currently facing."

Legal firm Slater & Gordon has picked The Corner to work on a specialist brand strategy project following a competitive pitch process. Dane Stanley, marketing director at Slater & Gordon said: "The Corner demonstrated a deep understanding of our business, our culture, our aims and most importantly our customers. We were impressed by their passionate response to our brief, and a process that married rigour with simplicity."

Paris-based IPAG Business School has picked The SEO Works to handle its SEO and Google Ads search strategies as it aims to recruit students from the UK and US. There is no incumbent on the account.

Nio Cocktails, a direct-to-consumer brand that delivers drinks in card envelopes that fit through a letter box, has appointed And Rising as brand partner following a three-way pitch. The agency has been tasked with scaling the brand and creating its first TV campaign, which will launch in the run-up to Christmas.

Cooking ingredient brand Belazu has appointed Truant London as its agency of record. It is the brand's first agency appointment following an in-house creative model. The agency has been handed a brief to create tactical campaigns around Christmas and the brand's partnership with Yotam Ottolenghi during Q4 2020, followed by a larger above-the-line brand campaign in early 2021.

Bother, a household items delivery service, has handed its ad account to Uncommon Creative Studio without a pitch process.

MSQ Partners has picked up the integrated business for Buzz Bingo after a pitch. MSQ creative shop The Gate will handle advertising and brand strategy, while media planning and buying will be led by Walk-In Media, the MSQ-backed shop that was launched by former Blue 449 chief executive Simon Davis in 2019. The incumbents were Isobel for creative and Goodstuff Communications for media.

ISBA, the trade body that represents marketers, has appointed Weissman as its digital agency following a competitive pitch process. The shop will initially work on improving ISBA's website. The incumbent is Dock9.