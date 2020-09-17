Pitch Update: Agencies shortlisted for Jacobs Douwe Egberts and Unicef media

Ongoing

Carat and Havas Media are going up against Wavemaker to defend the Jacobs Douwe Egberts global media account. Campaign reported last week that the coffee giant is searching for a "holistic omnichannel" agency partner. Carat works on the digital and UK offline account and Havas works on the offline global business.

Three agencies are in the running for Unicef's UK media account: Spark Foundry, Vizeum and MediaLab. The Kite Factory, the nine-year incumbent, has chosen not to defend the business. MediaSense is handling the review.

Reviews

Coventry Building Society is reviewing its UK media planning and buying requirements. The building society has sent out a request for information to agencies and is expected to start holding preliminary talks soon. Carat is the incumbent, and agency estimates list the account as worth about £3m.

TUI is on the search for a global creative agency to "define a unifying brand purpose" on a worldwide level. Incumbent VMLY&R London is repitching for the business. The process is at the chemistry stage with pitches taking place in the autumn.

Wins

Policy Expert has picked The Corner to work on its ad account after a competitive pitch process handled by AAR. The independent agency beat competition from Above & Beyond, Chime 360 and Krow. Andrew Elder at Policy Expert, said: "The Corner impressed us throughout the pitch process. They understood our brand and developed a creative idea that we can't wait to bring to market."

Ecommerce platform ShopAppy has appointed Digitas to work on upgrading its platform, digital design and user experience. The agency proactively approached ShopAppy, which already worked with fellow Public Groupe agency Saatchi & Saatchi. Digitas has replaced a mix of small agencies and contractors.

YouTube-specialist influencer marketing agency Digital Voices has been appointed by Made.com for an influencer campaign in the UK, Germany, France and Netherlands, following a competitive pitch. The brand previously handled Instagram influencer marketing in-house.