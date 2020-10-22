Staff
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pitch Update: Agencies shortlisted for TUI and Deliveroo global ad accounts

Quaker Oats is also reviewing.

TUI: searching for an agency to 'define a unifying brand purpose'
TUI: searching for an agency to 'define a unifying brand purpose'

See the new-business rankings here

Ongoing

Fold7, Leo Burnett and TBWA\London have joined incumbent VMLY&R on the shortlist for the TUI global creative pitch. Campaign reported last month that the travel brand is searching for an agency to  "define a unifying brand purpose". A shop is expected to be appointed by the end of the year.

Lucky Generals, Pablo and Wonderhood Studios will be battling it out for the Deliveroo global creative account. Pitches are due to take place in the middle of November. The brand called the review following the appointment of Thea Rogers as chief customer officer.

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO is going up against Havas London, Uncommon Creative Studio and Wonderhood Studios to defend the Quaker Oats ad account that it has held for 17 years. Pitches are due to take place in November and the PepsiCo porridge brand aims to make a decision by the end of that month. White Door Consulting is assisting with the review process.

Wins

Deliveroo has appointed Syzygy as its retained organic performance and global SEO partner following a competitive pitch. Syzygy will optimise Deliveroo's digital platform and its digital content hub Foodscene. There was no incumbent.

Neverland has won the Kelly's of Cornwall creative account and is working on a campaign set to be released in 2021. The agency took part in a pitch process. Isobel previously worked on the account until 2019. 

Footlocker has awarded its retained brand activation account to Amplify following a competitive pitch process. The shop will work on in-store experiences and events. Wasserman has also been appointed to work on a project-basis on basketball related activations and NBA partnership campaigns. The incumbent is Octagon. Creativebrief assisted with the process.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Vulnerability, empathy and leadership: Female First Forum

Vulnerability, empathy and leadership: Female First Forum

Promoted

October 15, 2020
Tracking culture through crisis

Tracking culture through crisis

Promoted

October 15, 2020
How ActionAid UK and Facebook plan to tackle period poverty

How ActionAid UK and Facebook plan to tackle period poverty

Promoted

October 15, 2020
How to rise in a media company: Female First Forum

How to rise in a media company: Female First Forum

Promoted

October 08, 2020