Pitch Update: Agencies shortlisted for TUI and Deliveroo global ad accounts

Ongoing

Fold7, Leo Burnett and TBWA\London have joined incumbent VMLY&R on the shortlist for the TUI global creative pitch. Campaign reported last month that the travel brand is searching for an agency to "define a unifying brand purpose". A shop is expected to be appointed by the end of the year.

Lucky Generals, Pablo and Wonderhood Studios will be battling it out for the Deliveroo global creative account. Pitches are due to take place in the middle of November. The brand called the review following the appointment of Thea Rogers as chief customer officer.

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO is going up against Havas London, Uncommon Creative Studio and Wonderhood Studios to defend the Quaker Oats ad account that it has held for 17 years. Pitches are due to take place in November and the PepsiCo porridge brand aims to make a decision by the end of that month. White Door Consulting is assisting with the review process.

Wins

Deliveroo has appointed Syzygy as its retained organic performance and global SEO partner following a competitive pitch. Syzygy will optimise Deliveroo's digital platform and its digital content hub Foodscene. There was no incumbent.

Neverland has won the Kelly's of Cornwall creative account and is working on a campaign set to be released in 2021. The agency took part in a pitch process. Isobel previously worked on the account until 2019.

Footlocker has awarded its retained brand activation account to Amplify following a competitive pitch process. The shop will work on in-store experiences and events. Wasserman has also been appointed to work on a project-basis on basketball related activations and NBA partnership campaigns. The incumbent is Octagon. Creativebrief assisted with the process.