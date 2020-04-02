Staff
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pitch Update: Agency wanted to hop into bed with Simba

Lloyds Banking Group is seeking customer experience shop.

Simba: Beast worked on advertising
Simba: Beast worked on advertising

See this week's new-business rankings

Reviews

Mattress retailer Simba is holding a pitch for an ad agency. The review is being run directly by the brand. Bartle Bogle Hegarty and Beast previously created campaigns for Simba last year. 

Lloyds Banking Group has embarked on a search for a customer experience agency to work across all of its brands. The review does not affect the advertising incumbent, Adam & Eve/DDB. 

Wins

The Brooklyn Brothers has been chosen by Chelsea FC to work on special projects after a competitive pitch handled by Creativebrief.

My Online Therapy, the first virtual psychology clinic in the UK, has appointed Mission to create a multi-discipline campaign for the official launch of the platform. The appointment follows a four-way competitive pitch through AAR. The brand’s launch activity was developed around the idea of "My Online Therapy, my way", with a focus on this being a service built for modern lifestyles.

Wood Green, The Animals Charity has enlisted The Kite Factory to launch its legacy fundraising marketing programme over the next two years after a pitch. There was no incumbent.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Department for Education scores top marks for TV creativity

Department for Education scores top marks for TV creativity

Promoted

March 20, 2020
AGENCY

9 ways you can make a D&I difference. Right now.

Promoted

March 17, 2020
What new things are you making space for in 2020?

What new things are you making space for in 2020?

Promoted

March 16, 2020
Metro: From bright beginnings to an even brighter future

Metro: From bright beginnings to an even brighter future

Promoted

March 16, 2020