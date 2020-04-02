Pitch Update: Agency wanted to hop into bed with Simba

Reviews

Mattress retailer Simba is holding a pitch for an ad agency. The review is being run directly by the brand. Bartle Bogle Hegarty and Beast previously created campaigns for Simba last year.

Lloyds Banking Group has embarked on a search for a customer experience agency to work across all of its brands. The review does not affect the advertising incumbent, Adam & Eve/DDB.

Wins

The Brooklyn Brothers has been chosen by Chelsea FC to work on special projects after a competitive pitch handled by Creativebrief.

My Online Therapy, the first virtual psychology clinic in the UK, has appointed Mission to create a multi-discipline campaign for the official launch of the platform. The appointment follows a four-way competitive pitch through AAR. The brand’s launch activity was developed around the idea of "My Online Therapy, my way", with a focus on this being a service built for modern lifestyles.

Wood Green, The Animals Charity has enlisted The Kite Factory to launch its legacy fundraising marketing programme over the next two years after a pitch. There was no incumbent.