Pitch Update: Aldi goes shopping and Gü tries its luck

Reviews

Aldi is looking to secure a good deal after launching a review of its media account, currently run out of Universal McCann Manchester as part of the discount supermarket brand's extensive relationship with IPG. The supermarket’s creative work is handled by IPG’s McCann UK, and in 2019, McCann Worldgroup’s social media business Live UK was appointed to handle all of Aldi’s social media activity.

Wins

Lucky Generals has got stuck in with Gü after being named as the pudding brand’s creative agency following a competitive pitch. The London-based shop will be responsible for creating a platform for Gü and strengthening its brand awareness across the UK and beyond. Campaign reported that Gü was searching for a creative agency last month after confirming incumbent St Luke's would not be repitching.

Independent shop Four Communications has won a creative contract with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) following a competitive pitch. The contract, worth up to £1.5m annually, will last for two years, with the option to extend it to three.

Four Communications was eligible to pitch after being appointed to the government’s new agency roster, Campaign Solutions 2, last year. The integrated agency has worked with the BEIS on previous campaigns, including a shared parental leave drive, “Share the joy”.

Athletic apparel brand Champion has signed up Zeitgeist to lead on its UK PR activity and creative brand experience. Zeitgeist will work directly on the brand as its lead agency with a focus on amplifying existing collections via PR and influencer outreach, working across collabs and creating brand experiences.

Chris Haggerty, country manager UK, Ireland and Benelux, Champion, said: “We are delighted to be working with the Zeitgeist team to help continue the amazing brand momentum we have experienced over the last few years. From our first meeting, it was clear that they had a real affinity with the Champion brand and were fully focused on helping us achieve our goals.”

Abel & Cole, the organic delivery service, has appointed Total Media as its new media agency, following a three-way competitive pitch. The relationship begins on 1 May and will include buying across TV, out of home, programmatic, paid social and search, with the goal to establish the 24 year-old brand as the go-to sustainable online shop.

Wreel Collective has hit a hole-in-one after being selected as Oceantee Golfʼs brand and digital creative agency. The agency has initially focused on Oceantee Golfʼs new brand identity and packaging, and will be supporting the brand on digital and marketing collateral for its PGA partnership.

Northern Artillery is set to construct something special for build-to-rent developer and operator Moda Living. The shop has been appointed to handle creative, digital, 3D and film requirements across Moda Living’s portfolio of rental neighbourhoods across the UK.

WP Communications has been appointed as agency of record for global software provider, Nuix. The agency will be responsible for driving Nuix brand awareness and top-of-the-funnel lead generation across its target audiences including banking, finance, law enforcement, legal services, governance, regulation and compliance.

Following a competitive pitch, Fox Agency has sealed the deal to become the global agency partner of metaverse platform RendezVerse. RendezVerse is building a community in the metaverse for the hotel and events industry, and envisages enabling meetings, site visits and, eventually, events in the metaverse, through the use of VR technology. Fox Agency’s activity will include research, insight and cultivation of a strong media presence.