Pitch Update: Aon kicks off global pitch, Sofology picks MediaCom

See this week's new-business rankings here

Reviews

Aon, the insurance broking giant that used to sponsor Manchester United's shirts, is holding a review to find a global integrated agency. The work will largely focus on targeting Aon's business clients and prospects rather than consumers more broadly. Aon sponsored Manchester United's matchday shirts between the 2010/11 and 2013/14 seasons and currently sponsors the team's training kits and ground in a deal reported to be worth £15m a season. Aon is working with AAR on the process. A spokeswoman for Aon did not return a request for comment. There is no incumbent.

Wins

Carat has won Vodafone's global media account, ousting five-year incumbent Wavemaker. Carat and Dentsu Aegis Network will largely handle offline media buying, but will also play a strategic role in advising on in-sourcing digital media.

Ovo Energy has appointed 20Something on a project basis to create its next campaign. The challenger energy brand became the first client of Uncommon Creative Studio in February 2018.

Furniture retailer Sofology has appointed MediaCom as its media planning and buying agency for all offline media after a closed review. Incumbent the7stars will continue to plan and buy digital media.

Checkatrade, the online directory of tradespeople, has appointed Goodstuff Communications to handle its media planning and buying account. The independent shop was chosen after a competitive pitch against WPP’s Wavemaker, the incumbent, and Bountiful Cow. Wavemaker will retain digital duties as part of its broader relationship with Homeserve, Checkatrade’s parent company, which acquired the platform in 2017.

Storck, owner of confectionery brands Werther’s Originals, Toffifee and Riesen toffees, has appointed OMD UK as its media planning and buying agency after a competitive pitch. The incumbent was Initiative.

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home has appointed Medialab to its media buying account after a tender process. The charity has consolidated all of its fundraising direct response offline media buying into the account. Medialab beat incumbent agencies Edit, John Ayling & Associates and Mi Media.

Recipe has been appointed lead creative agency for Kingsmill by Allied Bakeries. The incumbent was VCCP.

The Royal British Legion has appointed Croud as its new digital marketing agency after a competitive pitch. The independent shop will work with different teams across the charity, including fundraising and ecommerce, to drive digital transformation consistent messaging across digital channels. The incumbent is Dentsu Aegis Network’s Periscopix.

Greenhouse Sports, a sport-for-development charity, has appointed Dark Horses to work on an awareness and fundraising campaign without a pitch. This is a new piece of business with no incumbent.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has appointed Blue State as its digital fundraising agency after a competitive pitch. The win includes development of creative concepts, audience research and segmentation, campaign strategy and implementation, and rapid response appeals for the UN's refugee agency. The incumbent was Wavemaker.

John Lewis Finance has added Harbour Collective to its roster of strategic and creative agencies, alongside Adam & Eve/DDB and Lida. The agency was appointed without a formal pitch, after meeting the brand to outline its views and approach.

Health and beauty business DDD has appointed Red Brick Road as its lead strategic agency without a formal pitch. The shop will take on strategic and creative responsibilities for lip-health brand Blistex, baby-healthcare brand Dentinox and baby-decongestant brand Snufflebabe. DDD previously worked with Bray Leino.