Pitch update: Asda, Camelot, The Navy and Just Eat

Navy: ad account set to review

Ongoing reviews

Asda plans to hold pitches with agencies before Easter about its UK ad account which has been put into review. After completing a request-for-information – described as a "very heavy procurement-led document" by those close to the review – several agencies have been invited to chemistry meetings. Saatchi & Saatchi London is the incumbent. Asda plans to appoint the successful agency by the end of April.

Camelot has shortlisted four agencies after considering written proposals from an initial 12 in lieu of chemistry meetings. The incumbent, Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, will defend the business against Omnicom rival Adam & Eve/DDB, Grey London, VCCP and WCRS.

New-business rankings: creative accounts

Reviews

The Royal Navy and Royal Air Force creative accounts are up for statutory review through the government roster. The contract is due for renewal with a creative agency on the roster after WCRS won the businesses in 2013.

Just Eat has kicked off a review of its advertising account and has held chemistry meetings with agencies. Karmarama won the business in 2016 and rolled out a relaunch of the brand last year.

Estée Lauder Company is reviewing its media-buying account across most of Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The review does not include the UK; Omnicom's OMD handles Estée Lauder in much of EMEA.

Oak Furniture Land is scouting for a creative agency to handle its £30m UK advertising business, as the brand's new chief marketer aims to drive its expansion at home and in the US. There is no incumbent but the brand previously with Wordley Production Partners.

Sony's PlayStation has begun a search for a creative agency to work on its advertising across Europe, Middle East and Africa. PlayStation currently works with Amsterdam-based agency 180 Kingsday in Europe and Creativebrief is assisting with agency selection.

New-business rankings: media accounts

Wins

Pizza Hut Delivery has awarded its UK advertising account to Iris. Iris beat Atomic in a final shoot-out after the brand called a review at the end of last year. Creature of London and Gravity Road had pitched earlier on in the process, which was handled by AAR.

MullenLowe London has won The Singleton's brief for a brand respositioning. The Diageo single-malt whisky brand held a closed pitch among its roster of agencies, which also includes Mother, Adam & Eve/DDB, RPM and Geometry Global.

Radiocentre, the industry body for commercial radio, has hired The & Partnership London to create a new campaign to sell the power of the medium to advertisers. It previously worked with Lucky Generals.

Keko London has been chosen to launch Triumph Motorcycles’ new campaign globally for their Modern Classics range. The brand previously worked with McCann Central.

Anomaly has been appointed by Cancer Research UK to work on Stand Up To Cancer, the joint national fundraising campaign from CRUK and Channel 4. The agency won without a pitch following its work on the "Right now" campaign for CRUK.