Staff
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Pitch update: Asda, Camelot, The Navy and Just Eat

Camelot has shortlisted ad agencies and Asda has held chemistry meetings, while Just Eat has begun talks about its creative business.

Navy: ad account set to review
Navy: ad account set to review

Ongoing reviews

Asda plans to hold pitches with agencies before Easter about its UK ad account which has been put into review. After completing a request-for-information – described as a "very heavy procurement-led document" by those close to the review – several agencies have been invited to chemistry meetings. Saatchi & Saatchi London is the incumbent. Asda plans to appoint the successful agency by the end of April. 

Camelot has shortlisted four agencies after considering written proposals from an initial 12 in lieu of chemistry meetings. The incumbent, Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, will defend the business against Omnicom rival Adam & Eve/DDB, Grey London, VCCP and WCRS.

New-business rankings: creative accounts

Reviews

The Royal Navy and Royal Air Force creative accounts are up for statutory review through the government roster. The contract is due for renewal with a creative agency on the roster after WCRS won the businesses in 2013. 

Just Eat has kicked off a review of its advertising account and has held chemistry meetings with agencies. Karmarama won the business in 2016 and rolled out a relaunch of the brand last year. 

Estée Lauder Company is reviewing its media-buying account across most of Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The review does not include the UK; Omnicom's OMD handles Estée Lauder in much of EMEA.

Oak Furniture Land is scouting for a creative agency to handle its £30m UK advertising business, as the brand's new chief marketer aims to drive its expansion at home and in the US. There is no incumbent but the brand previously with Wordley Production Partners.

Sony's PlayStation has begun a search for a creative agency to work on its advertising across Europe, Middle East and Africa. PlayStation currently works with Amsterdam-based agency 180 Kingsday in Europe and Creativebrief is assisting with agency selection.

New-business rankings: media accounts

Wins

Pizza Hut Delivery has awarded its UK advertising account to Iris. Iris beat Atomic in a final shoot-out after the brand called a review at the end of last year. Creature of London and Gravity Road had pitched earlier on in the process, which was handled by AAR. 

MullenLowe London has won The Singleton's brief for a brand respositioning. The Diageo single-malt whisky brand held a closed pitch among its roster of agencies, which also includes Mother, Adam & Eve/DDB, RPM and Geometry Global. 

Radiocentre, the industry body for commercial radio, has hired The & Partnership London to create a new campaign to sell the power of the medium to advertisers. It previously worked with Lucky Generals.

Keko London has been chosen to launch Triumph Motorcycles’ new campaign globally for their Modern Classics range. The brand previously worked with McCann Central.

Anomaly has been appointed by Cancer Research UK to work on Stand Up To Cancer, the joint national fundraising campaign from CRUK and Channel 4. The agency won without a pitch following its work on the "Right now" campaign for CRUK.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

BRANDS
'Brand safety goes beyond advertising': is the industry taking it seriously?

Promoted

Added 18 hours ago

'Brand safety goes beyond advertising': is the industry taking it seriously?

The most important tool in the marketer's tech toolbox... and you're missing it

Promoted

Added 47 hours ago

The most important tool in the marketer's tech toolbox... and you're missing it

BRANDS
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #47 Caroline Pay on VW, Bodyform and Playstation

Promoted

February 22, 2018

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #47 Caroline Pay on VW, Bodyform and Playstation

AGENCY
What's the biggest mistake in hiring creative talent?

Promoted

February 19, 2018

What's the biggest mistake in hiring creative talent?