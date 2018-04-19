Pitch update: Asda, Magnet, Volkswagen, Butlin's, and more

Magnet: Incumbent Cheetham Bell is not repitching for ad account

Ongoing reviews

Asda has knocked J Walter Thompson and Leo Burnett London out of its advertising review now that final-stage pitches have been completed. The supermarket giant is choosing between incumbent Saatchi & Saatchi London and Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, with a result expected imminently.

Four agencies are pitching for Magnet's advertising account this week: BJL, Isobel, Krow Communications and McCann Manchester. Cheetham Bell, the incumbent, is not pitching. AAR is managing the review.

New-business rankings: creative accounts

Reviews

Volkswagen Group is consolidating its global advertising business for the Volkswagen passenger vehicle brand into five regional agency "powerhouses" for creative, digital, social, PR and media.

The Department for Education has begun reviewing its advertising requirements for its teacher-training communications. FCB Inferno most recently created the National College for Teaching and Leadership's "I chose to teach" campaign.

Butlin's, the holiday company, has kicked off an ad agency search ahead of a five-year marketing plan to reposition the brand. Now, the incumbent, has been invited to repitch in a competitive process run by Haystack.

New-business rankings: media accounts

Wins

Skoda has awarded its digital agency-of-record account to Tribal Worldwide. Incumbent digital agency Reading Room was a finalist in the competitive pitch.

Property management company Hostmaker has appointed Forever Beta as its global lead creative agency. After a series of projects at the end of 2017, Forever Beta has been awarded a retainer agreement including responsibility for developing and delivering communications strategies and campaigns across London and Hostmaker’s five key markets around the world.

Collect+, the store-based parcel delivery and return company, has appointed White Crow for a strategic project, becoming the recently-launched consultancy’s first official client. White Crow, Creature’s strategic consultancy spin-off, launched last month.

British footwear brand Dr Martens has appointed creative communications agency John Doe to deliver a global media event. The agency won a competitive pitch to deliver the creative, content and execution of the autumn/winter 2018 product launch. There is no incumbent.

Babybel, the snack brand, has appointed TracyLocke to work on its upcoming Mini Babybel activations across the UK from mid-June. The agency will also work on a sampling campaign for Babybel Organic.

Red Bee has been appointed as the creative agency for Stowford Press, the Westons cider brand. McCann Bristol previously worked on the account and remains the agency for sister brand Henry Westons.