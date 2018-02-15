Pitch update: Asda, Pizza Hut, Camelot, Diageo and more

WWF: held pitches last week

Asda has sent out its request-for-information document to ad agencies after announcing its full roster review last month. Saatchi & Saatchi London is the incumbent.

New start-up Truth is one of five media agencies that are set to pitch for the UK government's £140m ad-buying account. The other contenders are the big four media-buying groups: the incumbent, Dentsu Aegis Network, WPP, Publicis Groupe and Omnicom.

Pizza Hut Delivery has whittled down its pitch list to Atomic and Gravity Road, which will compete in a final contest. It means that Creature of London and Iris are no longer involved following pitches last week. Ogilvy & Mather is the incumbent.

Three agencies pitched last week for the World Wildlife Fund's advertising business: Creature of London, Joint London and Uncommon. Pollitt & Partners has pulled out and there is no incumbent. Oystercatchers is handling the review.

National Lottery operator Camelot is putting its multimillion-pound advertising account up for grabs for the first time in a decade as it attempts to "reinvigorate the brand". Incumbent agency Abbott Mead Vickers is repitching for the business and has held the account, which includes Lotto and EuroMillions, for 15 years.

Formula 1 has now kicked off a review of its CRM account, as part of its ongoing agency review since the Liberty Global takeover. There is no incumbent. Last month the global motorsport brand picked Wavemaker and Brainlabs as its respective media-buying and digital media agencies.

Diageo has piqued the interest of ad agencies after sending out what appears to be a procurement-led request for information about agency rates.

Wins

Daimler has awarded Publicis Groupe the global network and digital agency account for Mercedes-Benz, following a six-month pitch against rival holding groups WPP and Omnicom.

Droga5 London has been appointed to handle the global launch advertising for Mini Electric, following a competitive pitch. Droga5 triumphed against German creative shop Jung von Matt, Mini's lead global agency, Anomaly and We Are Pi after a pitch process organised by The Observatory International.

Lola MullenLowe has won the advertising account for Unilever's PG Tips tea brand after a competitive pitch. The Spanish agency's Madrid office picked up the UK business following a final shoot-out against fellow Unilever roster agency Adam & Eve/DDB. The account moves from Mother, which subsequently withdrew from the pitch.

Anchor, the butter brand owned by Arla Foods, is set to appoint WCRS as its new advertising agency after a competitive pitch. The Engine agency beat Mother in a run-off; incumbent Creature of London and Lucky Generals were involved earlier in the process.

Uncommon has won Ovo Energy, its first new major client account since the startup agency collective launched last year, with a new campaign already in the works. Ovo Energy split with The Brooklyn Brothers in December.