Pitch Update: Audible to sound out agencies in global media review

Reviews

Amazon-owned audiobook service Audible is reviewing its $500m (£378m) global media planning and buying account, with the process being handled by ID Comms.

It is understood that a request has been sent out to all major media holding companies, including Interpublic Group, Omnicom, WPP, Publicis Groupe and Havas.

The business is currently divided up between various agencies in different markets, including Hearts & Science in the UK.

Interpublic’s Initiative handles the main media account for Amazon, the world’s top advertiser, which spent $11bn on ad expense last year.

Wins

Adam & Eve/DDB has been appointed as lead global creative agency for food and ingredients brand-owner Dr Oetker, to handle advertising across more than 40 markets.

The London-based agency, which was appointed following a pitch process that kicked off in February this year, has been briefed to develop an over-arching global brand strategy for the German group, as well as devising creative for its various sub-brands in its many markets. BBDO, the incumbent, retained Germany.

On the Beach concluded its creative review by appointing Quiet Storm, with the independent agency fending off competition from Mother, Bartle Bogle Hegarty London and New Commercial Arts. Quiet Storm will create the summer 2022 campaign for the online holiday company. Chief marketing officer Zoe Harris said Quiet Storm's pitch-winning idea "beautifully brings to life how our customers feel when they go on their beach holiday".

London Advertising launched the first campaign for broadcaster GB News this week, along with the news it had won the account in a two-way competitive pitch. The agency won the account in early November, and launched the campaign at the end of the same month, so it was a quick turnaround for a broadcaster which has seen more than its fair share of controversy.

Specsavers has appointed Brainlabs to help develop its search strategy. The digital agency will provide conversion rate optimisation (CRO) and user experience (UX) services as the brand transitions to in-housing parts of its external marketing support.

Price comparison site, Comparethemarket.com, has appointed OMD UK to handle its media planning and buying and Croud to manage its paid search, following a competitive review. The incumbent was WPP. It is the first time Comparethemarket's parent BGL Group has put the account up for review since 2014, when it was won by Wavemaker's predecessor MEC. AAR and MediaSense supported Comparethemarket on the pitch.

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) has appointed WPP's Essence to handle media strategy, planning and buying to help the charity capitalise on increased interest in gardening since lockdown. Essence has been tasked with implementing a media strategy to help the RHS deliver against its targets for an initial three years. This includes bringing the environmental and social benefits of gardening to new audiences, increasing and diversifying its membership base and growing visitors to RHS gardens and shows.

Swedish drinks brand Kopparberg has appointed Neverland as its social agency. Neverland, which takes over the account from incumbent Born Social, said it will take the brand and "its creative platform to new heights in 2022".

Publicis.Poke has expanded its relationship with global hygiene and health company Essity. The integrated agency won the account for the company's professional hygiene brand Tork. The win means Publicis.Poke now works with 10 brands within the Essity group, including Cushelle, Lotus and Zewa.

What's Possible Group's Hubble has won the £6m media business for workplace software company Condeco, beating Dentsu/Merkle in a competitive pitch to win the £6m account. Hubble will support Condeco as it launches scheduling software with a 90-second ad.

Slumberdown has appointed BGN, the Manchester brand-led design and digital agency, to design and build a brand-led website. The project, which was won following a competitive pitch, will involve BGN delivering digital strategy, design, animation and WordPress development.