Pitch update: Axa, Mini, Starbucks, eBay, and more

eBay: reviewing European ad account after splitting with VCCP

Ongoing reviews

Agencies vying for the Axa account have been briefed for the pitches which are due to take place at the beginning of February. The insurance company is searching for below-the-line and digital work, as well as PR. Havas, M&C Saatchi Group and Oliver are involved in the process.

Four agencies are in the running to launch a marketing push for Mini's first fully electric car. German creative shop Jung von Matt, Mini's lead global agency, is pitching for the new brief against Anomaly, Droga5 London and We Are Pi.

Tourism Ireland is holding pitches for its creative and media business in April. The body is working with Creativebrief on the process. Publicis London and Dentsu Aegis Network agencies Carat and iProspect currently hold the accounts.

Agencies gunning for the The Body Shop's creative advertising account have been told the pitch will take place this year, several months after a review was called last year. Mr President picked up The Body Shop’s global creative business in June 2015.

The result of TV Licensing's £7m direct review has now been delayed until end of January. Proximity, the 15-year incumbent, and Lida are the agencies that remain on tenterhooks after having originally expected a result before Christmas.

The Post Office has decided not to start a statutory review and will stay with MullenLowe London for another year. The review is likely to take place from October. The agency (then known as DLKW Lowe) was appointed by the Post Office in 2014 after a competitive pitch against Ogilvy & Mather and WCRS.

New-business rankings: creative accounts

Reviews

Starbucks has kicked off a search for its first European-wide customer engagement agency. The coffee shop giant has contacted specialist CRM and digital agencies with a request for agency credentials. The review is being run through Creativebrief.

Ebay is looking for a supporting executing agency for Europe, less than a year after it appointed VCCP as lead creative agency for the continent. The auction site is now looking for a shop to create additional work for EMEA, while 72andSunny will continue as global strategic creative agency. It has contacted agencies with a request for credentials.

Anchor, the Arla Foods butter brand, is reviewing its advertising account. Creature, the incumbent, will not defend the business, while Mother and WCRS are pitching for the account

New-business rankings: media accounts

Wins

Expedia has consolidated its global advertising account into Saatchi & Saatchi. Fallon, the incumbent agency, was realigned away from Saatchis and put alongside Leo Burnett in October last year.



Unilever has appointed AnalogFolk as digital agency of record for its food brand portfolio in the UK which includes Marmite, Knorr, Pot Noodle, Hellmann's, Colman's and Bovril.

M&G Investments, the UK and European asset management arm of Prudential, has appointed Initiative to their global media account. The review process was managed by Oystercatchers and Fundamental is the incumbent.

Emoov, the online estate agent, has appointed Red Brick Road and Havas Media to run its respective above-the-line creative and media accounts. There is no creative agency incumbent, while media was previously handled by Squadron Venture Media.

One Black Bear has won a brief to relaunch Mighty Fine, the four-year-old London-based confectionary brand, which covers strategic planning, branding, advertising, PR and social media. There is no incumbent agency.