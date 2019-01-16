Staff
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pitch Update: Barclays, Premier League, Just Eat and more

Barclays is reviewing its ad account after 17 years with BBH, the Premier League is holding a statutory review and Just Eat is reviewing global media.

Premier League: VMLY&R is incumbent
Premier League: VMLY&R is incumbent

Reviews 

Barclays is reviewing its advertising account currently held by Bartle Bogle Hegarty London. The business is reported to be worth about £30m. Chemistry meetings are due to take place next week and AAR is handling the process. BBH, which has worked on the account for 17 years, is understood to be repitching.

The Premier League is holding a statutory review of its creative account, putting VMLY&R on alert. England’s top-flight football competition has contacted agencies about the business and is expected to put out a request for proposals in the coming days, with a view to making an appointment in March. VMLY&R will will repitch. 

Just Eat has called a media review across at least a dozen countries, including its flagship UK market. It is thought that the online takeaway service wants to streamline its marketing operations and adopt common standards around the world. Just Eat spends an estimated £140m a year on marketing and this figure is rising. 

Electronic Arts has put its global media business up for review. The video-game company handles much of its media in-house but is seeking an external partner to handle the rest of the business. Incumbent Starcom will repitch for the account. 

Wins

Goodstuff Communications has won Ecover’s media account after a competitive pitch. Wavemaker was the incumbent. 

Delta Air Lines has awarded its European media planning and buying account to PHD after a competitive pitch. The agency will cover the UK, France and Netherlands markets. The incumbent is Zenith, which repitched for the business.

Thomas Cook Group Airlines has appointed Leo Burnett Germany as its lead creative brand agency after a competitive pitch with four others, including former lead shop Jung von Matt/Spree.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car has hired The Corner as its UK advertising agency. The Corner will launch a new brand platform for the brand in 2019 with an integrated, TV-led campaign. Dare previously worked with Enterprise. The Corner won the brief after a pitch against Mcgarrybowen. 

Manchester digital agency Cube3 has been appointed by Transport for Greater Manchester to manage its Instagram account for the next 12 months after a competitive pitch.

Campaign is now accepting submissions for the 2019 new-business league tables for creative and media agencies. To submit a new account win, please email campaignnewbiz@haymarket.com. For a submission to be included in the rankings, it must include proof of the annual UK above-the-line media billings and details of the incumbent agency. 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
What is it like to work in the medical division at Haymarket Media Group?

What is it like to work in the medical division at Haymarket Media Group?

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago
Five ways AI is revamping entertainment - and what this means for brands

Five ways AI is revamping entertainment - and what this means for brands

Promoted

January 14, 2019
AGENCY
Career quandary: Should I accept a counter offer?

Career quandary: Should I accept a counter offer?

Promoted

January 10, 2019
OOH can be a force for social good

OOH can be a force for social good

Promoted

January 10, 2019