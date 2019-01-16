Pitch Update: Barclays, Premier League, Just Eat and more

Reviews

Barclays is reviewing its advertising account currently held by Bartle Bogle Hegarty London. The business is reported to be worth about £30m. Chemistry meetings are due to take place next week and AAR is handling the process. BBH, which has worked on the account for 17 years, is understood to be repitching.

The Premier League is holding a statutory review of its creative account, putting VMLY&R on alert. England’s top-flight football competition has contacted agencies about the business and is expected to put out a request for proposals in the coming days, with a view to making an appointment in March. VMLY&R will will repitch.

Just Eat has called a media review across at least a dozen countries, including its flagship UK market. It is thought that the online takeaway service wants to streamline its marketing operations and adopt common standards around the world. Just Eat spends an estimated £140m a year on marketing and this figure is rising.

Electronic Arts has put its global media business up for review. The video-game company handles much of its media in-house but is seeking an external partner to handle the rest of the business. Incumbent Starcom will repitch for the account.

Goodstuff Communications has won Ecover’s media account after a competitive pitch. Wavemaker was the incumbent.

Delta Air Lines has awarded its European media planning and buying account to PHD after a competitive pitch. The agency will cover the UK, France and Netherlands markets. The incumbent is Zenith, which repitched for the business.

Thomas Cook Group Airlines has appointed Leo Burnett Germany as its lead creative brand agency after a competitive pitch with four others, including former lead shop Jung von Matt/Spree.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car has hired The Corner as its UK advertising agency. The Corner will launch a new brand platform for the brand in 2019 with an integrated, TV-led campaign. Dare previously worked with Enterprise. The Corner won the brief after a pitch against Mcgarrybowen.

Manchester digital agency Cube3 has been appointed by Transport for Greater Manchester to manage its Instagram account for the next 12 months after a competitive pitch.