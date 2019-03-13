Pitch update: Barclays result imminent, M&S set to appoint paid search agency

Ongoing

Barclays is expected to pick an agency for its advertising account imminently. Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, Mother, Publicis London and incumbent Bartle Bogle Hegarty London pitched for the business last week. The review is being handled by AAR.

Marks & Spencer is poised to appoint NMPI its paid search agency after a competitive pitch against the three-year incumbent iCrossing. The retailer put the business into review ahead of bringing its global SEO business in-house next month. iCrossing is also the SEO agency incumbent.

Reviews

Kind, the fruit and nut bars brand in which Mars has a minority stake, is hunting for its first ad agency. It is working with Creativebrief on the pitch process. RFIs have been sent.

Wins

Virgin Media picked Adam & Eve/DDB to work on its ad account after a hotly contested pitch that involved Wonderhood Studios, Havas London and Uncommon Creative Studio. Incumbent BBH London declined to repitch. Virgin Media worked with AAR on the pitch process.

Go Compare awarded its creative business to Droga5 London after a pitch involving Anomaly London and TBWA\London. The first work will launch in the summer.

Car rental brand Sixt has appointed And Rising to its advertising account after a competitive pitch. The agency beat Adam & Eve/DDB in the final pitch, while Leo Burnett was involved at an earlier stage but withdrew. And Rising replaces Grey London, which was appointed in 2015. And Rising has been tasked with reinventing the existing "Drive smug" campaign.

And Rising has also been appointed by dairy alternative brand Good Hemp, after a pitch against Isobel and Red Brick Road, handled by Creativebrief. The agency joins a roster also including Snap, which created a campaign for the launch of the brand’s chilled hemp drink last October.

New political movement United for Change has appointed Don’t Panic its agency partner following a competitive pitch run by AAR. Founded by a group of civic leaders, entrepreneurs and public servants, United for Change will launch in May with a mission to bring new faces and ideas into politics. It is backed by Simon Franks, founder of LoveFilm and a former Labour donor.

Value Retail, which owns outlet shopping centre Bicester Village, has picked Huge to work on its digital UX account as it plans to "reimagine" the customer experience of its sites. Huge beat Poke at the final hurdle. There was no incumbent on the account. Creativebrief assisted with the pitch process.

Koko Dairy Free has appointed Southpaw as its lead creative communications agency following a competitive pitch. It is the first time the brand has appointed a retained creative agency.