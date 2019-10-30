Pitch Update: Bayer holds pitches in Moscow, Krow will not work with Labour

Ongoing

As election fever rises in the run-up to 12 December, political parties will be scrambling around to find agencies to work on their campaigns. Krow, which has worked with Labour in the past, has said that "it is somebody else's turn". Meanwhile, M&C Saatchi, which has created campaigns for the Conservatives, said it does not have "contract with the Conservative Party and there has been no official appointment".

Adam & Eve/DDB and MullenLowe are pitching for Bayer’s consumer health account in Moscow this week. The pharmaceuticals giant is searching for a single agency to replace Wunderman Thompson and BBDO. Bayer confirmed the review.

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO and FCB Inferno are going head to head for the Macmillan Cancer Support creative review. The two shops pitched alongside Karmarama earlier this month. Oystercatchers is working on the process. Incumbent VCCP declined to repitch.

Reviews

The Government Equalities Office is searching for an agency to handle a campaign to encourage businesses to close the gender pay gap.

Organix, the baby foods brand, is on the hunt for an agency to work on its media planning and buying. Bountiful Cow, Initiative and VCCP Media are on the shortlist. The brand has enlisted the help of Hamilton Associates. Incumbent Havas Media declined to repitch.

The London HIV Prevention Programme is looking for an ad agency to continue the "Do it London" campaign, which raises awareness about HIV. The initiative is supported by London Councils and led by Lambeth Council.

Wins

ZPG has appointed Joint to handle creative duties for its price comparison platform uSwitch after a competitive pitch. The process, handled by AAR, was run concurrently with a pitch for sister brand Zoopla, won earlier this month by Lucky Generals. Brothers & Sisters was the incumbent on both brands but declined to repitch for either.

Pladis, owner of McVitie’s, has hired TBWA\London as its new creative agency and Manning Gottlieb OMD for media planning and buying.

MSQ Partners has won the integrated account for the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government after a pitch. The ad group will work on briefs including affordable housing, building strong communities and ensuring effective local governments.

McCann Worldgroup’s social media business Live UK has been appointed by Aldi to handle all UK social media activity after a pitch run by Ingenuity London. The incumbent was Shiny Red, the social media division of Red Consultancy.

Bathroom retailer Bathstore has appointed Atomic as its creative agency without a pitch. The brand, which was acquired by Homebase in July, previously worked with Saatchi & Saatchi.

Manchester-based Dept has been hired to handle a digital transformation brief by British Gymnastics ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Dept was appointed without a pitch and there was no incumbent.