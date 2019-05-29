Staff
Pitch Update: BBH and Engine gear up for Audi pitches

Homebase is close to decision on creative account.

Clockwise from top left: Homebase, Audi, EA and Thinkbox
The final pitches for Audi’s advertising account are taking place next week, with a decision expected by July. It will be a shoot-out between long-time incumbent Bartle Bogle Hegarty London and Engine.

A decision for the Homebase creative account is imminent. The retailer held pitches with agencies at the end of last month in a process handled by AAR. Atomic and Fold7 are among the shops involved. Havas, which won the brand’s media account in March, took part earlier in the process.

The Thinkbox chemistry meetings are taking place this week. The TV marketing body is searching for a creative agency after ending its long-term relationship with Red Brick Road.

Global Action Plan is looking to work with an agency on a pro-bono basis for a campaign to raise awareness of the impact that social media can have on young people’s self-esteem. The charity wants to highlight the techniques that influencers use in images. AAR is assisting with the process.

M/SIX has picked up Electronic Arts’ global media planning and buying account after a final shoot-out against Hearts & Science. Incumbent Starcom was involved earlier in the review. ID Comms handled the pitch process.

William Hill has picked MullenLowe and 360i for its US creative and media accounts respectively. The bookmaker worked with Creativebrief on this.

MyBuilder.com, an online directory of builders, has appointed Wieden & Kennedy London to work on its ad account without a formal pitch. There is no incumbent.

Now is working with mobile tech start-up Audacious after winning a competitive pitch. The agency will create an integrated campaign. There is no incumbent.

