Pitch update: Betfair, Starbucks, JD Williams, TV Licensing, and more

Ongoing reviews

Agencies vying for Starbucks' EMEA CRM business should know next week whether they have made the shortlist after RFIs were completed last week. Creativebrief is assisting with the process.

Two WPP agencies have been fighting it out for whisky brand Macallan's global ad business. AAR helped the Edrington Group brand with agency selection and a result is expected imminently. Macallan has previously worked with David Holmes, the veteran art director.

New-business rankings: creative accounts

Reviews

JD Williams, the online clothes and homeware retailer, is poised to review its advertising requirements after giving notice to Y&R London, the creative agency it only appointed 12 months ago.

Betfair is reviewing its advertising after splitting with incumbent Lucky Generals. The brand's chief marketer Jonathan Devitt has also left.

Go Ultra Low, the joint government and motoring industry initiative to promote sales of electric vehicles, is looking for an agency to handle its advertising account. The body, which is funded by the Office for Low Emission Vehicles and motor manufacturers including Audi, BMW, Nissan and Toyota working with the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, had previously worked with Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO since 2013.

New-business rankings: media accounts

Wins

TV Licensing is set to re-award its direct marketing account to Proximity, extending its 15-year relationship with the Omnicom agency. Proximity won in a shoot-out against Lida, after Wunderman pulled out of the process in October.

AkzoNobel has appointed MullenLowe Group as the new creative agency partner for its Paints global marketing organisation, which is based in Amsterdam. It follows last year’s appointment of the IPG agency as the global creative partner for AkzoNobel consumer paints, which includes the Dulux brand.

Havas Media Group has won More Than's UK media account after a competitive pitch. Essence, the7stars, OMD and VCCP Media had been involved in the process. Vizeum is the incumbent.

BSH Home Appliances, manufacturer of kitchen appliances under the Bosch, Neff Siemens, and Gaggenau brands, has appointed OMD UK as their media agency in the UK and Ireland following a competitive pitch. The business was previously with MediaCom.

Church & Dwight has appointed MSQ Partners as its lead creative agency, following a review run by Creativebrief. MSQ Partners agency The Gate will lead on creative and strategy working alongside Stack. MSQ will act as global lead agency on Pearl Drops, Femfresh and Anusol, and will work across the rest of the portfolio of personal, oral and healthcare including Arm & Hammer in other markets. Batiste will continue to be led by BMB. The business moves after 18 years with Therapy.

The Marketing Group's Australian agency, Channelzero, has been appointed by Speedo to develop a global campaign celebrating the brand's 90th birthday.

Mum & You, the direct-to-consumer range of baby and mums’ products, has appointed Harbour, the collective of independent marketing services agencies launched by ex-Cheil London chief Paul Hammersley last year. The account will be managed by a team drawn from Harbour member agencies Hope & Glory (consumer brand PR) and Digital Natives (social and content). It is the brand's first agency appointment.

Chrome Industries, the maker of backpacks and messenger gear, has appointed WPP's Syzygy to provide paid digital media services in the UK and US. The incumbent is PMG.