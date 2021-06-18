Pitch Update: Black Farmer seeks creatives for poppy sausage campaign

Reviews

The Black Farmer is on the hunt for creative teams to work on two separate planned campaigns this autumn that will incorporate TV, outdoor and social media. The first, in October, will coincide with Black History Month. The second, the following month, is around Remembrance Day and will promote the brand’s planned “poppy sausage”. The product will raise money for the Royal British Legion, which celebrates its centenary this year. Founder Wilfred Emmanuel-Jones is open to approaches from both agencies and independent creatives, and interested parties are invited to contact him at wilfred@theblackfarmer.com.

Wins

Following a competitive pitch, R/GA London has been appointed the official global digital innovation partner for financial services giant Allianz, which has 83 million customers across 70 markets. This is a new agency brief and new type of partner relationship for Allianz and there was no incumbent agency. The brand will collaborate with R/GA on the next generation of its digital customer experience and ominchannel strategy, aiming to create industry-leading experiences for consumer and business customers.

Klarna has appointed Bountiful Cow to its £5m consolidated media account. The agency won the business following a three-way pitch led by ID Comms, against VCCP and PHD Manchester. Herd by Many, the incumbent on the media account, did not repitch. Bountiful Cow will be tasked with helping to drive fame and cultural resonance for the financial brand, diversifying Klarna’s UK audience base and implementing rigorous measurement strategies ready for the next phase of growth.

Used car marketplace Motorway has appointed Manning Gottlieb OMD as its first retained media agency, following a competitive pitch in a process supported by AAR. This follows the appointment of Lloyd Page as chief marketing officer, and the appointment of Wonderhood Studios as retained creative agency.

GB News, which has faced some brands opting out of advertising on the channel in its first week, has appointed creative agency Core Blimey and media agency Goodstuff to create, plan and buy a launch campaign spanning TV, radio, out of home, digital and social. GB News described the campaign as “a powerful message to show how GB News will share the national conversation and all sides of each story”.

Creative studio Ourselves has won the advertising account for coffee brand Pact Coffee with a brief to raise awareness of the product through a fresh campaign. Ourselves was awarded the business after a competitive pitch against Creature, which worked with the brand last year, along with Catch A Fire and Nice & Serious.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp has appointed Roast as its European media planning and buying agency, following a competitive pitch. The agency will handle the first European and UK campaign for Bitstamp and will aim to provide a greater level of exposure and advocates of the brand.

Virgin Atlantic has appointed Lucky Generals as the lead creative agency across its eponymous airline brand, Virgin Atlantic Cargo and recently rebranded Virgin Atlantic Holidays (formerly Virgin Holidays), following a competitive pitch assisted by Creativebrief. The agency, which fought it out in a final, three-way pitch also involving Mother and Uncommon Creative Studio, becomes responsible for developing a multi-market brand platform for the three business units across "all touchpoints".

And Rising has invested in Served, a premium hard seltzer brand that singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding recently bought an ownership stake in, with the agency planning to elevate the brand's marketing in the summer months. The news marks the fourth "scale up" investment made by And Rising, which will work closely with Served founders Ryan and Dean Ginsberg on its advertising strategy.