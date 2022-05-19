Pitch update: BMW Group, Paddy Power, C&A, River Island, Nando's and more

Reviews

BMW Group has decided to switch lanes, launching a Europe-wide review of its offline media account, which is currently handled by Wavemaker in the UK. The shop has handled the media planning and buying for BMW, BMW Retailers, Mini and Rolls-Royce since 2016 and the first three brands are confirmed to be under review, while Rolls-Royce is currently unconfirmed.

BMW Group currently works with different media agencies across Europe, and Campaign understands that the purpose of the review is to park the account in one garage.

Wins

Nando’s UK and Ireland has confirmed it is cooking up a storm with New Commercial Arts. The shop has been appointed to head up the Nando’s creative account and will be acting as the fully integrated lead agency across the UK&I restaurant and grocery business.

The move concludes a competitive pitch process, which saw NCA go up against M&C Saatchi and Droga5. Lucky Generals and Pablo also perused the menu in initial meetings, but decided the pitch was not to their taste. Karmarama, the incumbent, decided it had had its fill of cheeky Nando's and declined to repitch.

Paddy Power has bet on Droga5 London to handle its integrated UK advertising business. Droga5 took over from incumbent VCCP, which declined to repitch, and competed against TBWA, McCann London and The & Partnership to win the account. The pitch was run through Oystercatchers.

C&A has picked DDB Europe to be its lead strategic and creative agency across 18 markets in Europe, following a competitive pitch conducted by the AAR Group UK. DDB participated with agency resources from Adam & Eve/DDB, DDB Germany and DDB Amsterdam. The retail fashion brand has tasked the international cross-agency team with developing a new integrated brand platform.

A few pints may have been downed with joy at Otherway following its appointment as Brixton Brewery’s creative agency.

The Primrose Hill shop, which won the business following a competitive pitch, has been tasked with creating the craft beer brand's first nationwide ad campaign. The work, which is due to run this summer, will support a growth plan for Brixton Brewery following its acquisition by Heineken last year.

In other fashion-related news, River Island has also gone shopping and brought Born Social on board to adapt its brand strategy for social. The move follows a competitive pitch process and will see Born Social design a multi-channel social strategy for River Island across the UK.

It's all fun and games for The Fitting Room, which has been appointed by Boxpark to lead its UK communications and marketing. The Fitting Room, which won following a competitive pitch process, will work across strategic comms and positioning, PR, influencer partnerships and event programming.

Boxpark currently has three sites in the UK, and recently announced the launch of its sister brand BoxHall, a new concept launching in Bristol in early 2023, followed by a site opening in Liverpool Street in summer 2023.

Earlier this month it was announced that Boxpark founder Roger Wade would be stepping down from his role as chief executive but will stay on as a brand consultant and non-executive director.

Independent media agency Electric Glue has won the media planning and buying account for London-based fintech company TotallyMoney, following a competitive pitch against network agencies. The brief is to distinguish the fintech brand as an effective tool for customers to rebuild their financial position.

Kin + Carta has won a two-year government contract, potentially worth up to £4m, from The Planning Inspectorate, an executive agency of the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. With support from digital technology consultancy Fimatix, the agency will support the department's modernising of its planning services.

MPB, a platform for used photography and videography equipment, has found its picture perfect match in Essence, picking the shop to be its global agency of record. The WPP-owned agency will handle all planning, strategy and buying across search, social and programmatic, with a focus on growing MPB’s brand further in the US, UK, Germany, France and across European markets.

Manchester-based creative agency Loaf has been selected as a creative brand partner for the £2.5bn Salford Crescent and University District Masterplan, as part of a partnership between Salford City Council, the University of Salford and the English Cities Fund. The agency will help the partnership establish its brand and tone of voice across platforms such as video, outdoor and social channels.

Yonder Media has won the fundraising brief for children's charity Make-A-Wish UK, following a competitive pitch. Part of The Beyond Collective, the agency takes over from incumbent The Kite Factory and will help to increase mass fundraising income and build up the supporter database.