Pitch Update: Boots parent reviews global marketing, E.ON seeks media shop

Ongoing

Air France is in the final round of its global media and creative review. The process, which is being run directly by the brand, involved nearly all of the holding companies. BETC, part of Havas, is the incumbent on creative and production, while WPP’s Wavemaker holds the media business in France. According to COMvergence, Air France has an estimated global media spend of $35m (£28m), but other sources say spend is closer to $80m worldwide.

Final pitch presentations for PlayStation’s search for a global production agency are taking place this month. The Sony Interactive Entertainment brand has enlisted the help of pitch consultancy R3 to run the review. Gutenberg Global is understood to be on the shortlist.

Agencies on the government roster pitched for a campaign on the Brexit transition process. It is being run through the Crown Commercial Service. A result is expected in mid-May.

Reviews

E.ON has called a review of its European media planning and buying account. In the UK, Vizeum has handled the business since 2016, following the appointment of parent Dentsu Aegis Network to oversee media in Germany, Sweden, Austria and Hungary. The account was previously held by MediaCom.

The media process is being handled separately but concurrently with a review of its UK advertising business, which has been held by Engine for the past five years. The energy company is also in the middle of reviewing its UK PR account, currently held by Hill & Knowlton Strategies. E.ON confirmed the media review.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has kicked off a global review of its marketing and communications business, currently held by WPP agencies Ogilvy, Finsbury and Hill & Knowlton Strategies. The holding company will be repitching alongside two of its competitors in the statutory review. Walgreens Boots Alliance expects to appoint a winner by the end of the year.

Wins

MediaCom has won Duracell’s global media planning and buying account after a competitive pitch. Publicis Media’s Starcom was the incumbent, but it is understood that the agency declined to take part in the review. WPP’s MediaCom will handle Duracall in 32 markets, including China, the UK and the US.

Yeo Valley has enlisted Goodstuff Communications to work on media planning and buying for new product super thick kerned yoghurt, a strained natural yoghurt. The appointment follows a competitive pitch.

Popcorn and snack brand Proper has appointed Yonder Media to handle media planning and buying for its latest campaign without a pitch. The brand previously worked with Bountiful Cow.

WaterAid has awarded its creative account to Don’t Panic after a pitch. The agency will develop a three- to five-year plan.

Love or Fear has been chosen by the newly formed Asthma UK and British Lung Foundation Partnership to create an awareness campaign. The first work is set to launch this quarter.

Revision app EdPlace has appointed Generation Media to handle media planning and buying. There is no incumbent.