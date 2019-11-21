Pitch Update: British Red Cross calls ad review, TfL submissions in

Ongoing

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, Adam & Eve/DDB, FCB Inferno, M&C Saatchi, Ogilvy and VCCP submitted information for the second round of tenders for the Transport for London creative brief this week. The process is being run through the Official Journal of the European Union and AAR is assisting on the pitch.

Reviews

The British Red Cross is reviewing its advertising requirements and has enlisted the help of Oystercatchers. Last year, Creature London made an ad for the charity that highlighted the power of kindness. The agency is not repitching for the business. Dan Cullen-Shute, chief executive and founder of Creature, said: "We've had a wonderful three years with the Red Cross, and, in 'The power of kindness', have helped lay a foundation that will last for a very long time. We're excited to be in discussions about continuing our relationship with the organisation on a strategic level, via White Crow, and wish all the creative agencies involved in the review the best."

The Lawn Tennis Association is seeking an ad agency to broaden the appeal of the sport. The review is being handled by Creativebrief.

Wins

Kimberly-Clark has hired Droga5 and parent company Accenture Interactive as lead creative agency for its babycare and childcare business globally, including the US, Europe, Middle East and Africa markets. Accenture and Droga5 will provide an integrated model to serve the business. It is the first global pitch Droga5 has won since being acquired by Accenture earlier this year, and both the New York and London offices will work on the account. Their first brief is for the Huggies brand.

National Trust has appointed Wieden & Kennedy London to handle its advertising after a competitive pitch, as the organisation prepares for its 125th anniversary. The agency will be responsible for developing a creative platform. There was no intermediary and the organisation declined to disclose the other agencies that participated in the review. MullenLowe London was previously responsible for advertising, but the agency lost the account last year.

Bountiful Cow has won Starling Bank’s multimillion-pound media account, with a brief to focus on building the challenger brand's small and medium-sized enterprises customer base.

The agency will work alongside Starling’s creative shop, Wonderhood Studios, and replace incumbent Squadron Venture Media, which will continue working on the business until the end of January 2020.

The consumer health division of pharmaceuticals giant Bayer has picked MullenLowe Group as a global agency partner after a pitch against a team from Omnicom, including Adam & Eve/DDB, that took place in Moscow. From January, MullenLowe will be responsible for brand and digital strategy as well as creative development for Bayer Consumer Health’s global power brands Bepanthen, Berocca, Canesten, Elevit, Iberogast, Redoxon, Rennie and Supradyn. The Interpublic network will also handle integrated campaigns, digital and content for Bayer Consumer Health products across EMEA. The account will be led by MullenLowe’s UK office.

More Th>n has chosen Wieden & Kennedy London as its lead creative agency after a competitive pitch against incumbent VCCP and Wonderhood Studios, managed by Ingenuity London.

Perrigo, the pharmaceuticals company, has awarded its European and Australian media planning and buying account to Wavemaker after a competitive pitch. The business, which is reported to be worth $100m (£77.5m), was previously handled by Publicis Media's Zenith. Perrigo enlisted the help of MediaSense to work on the process.

Fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing has appointed Journey Further to provide strategic consultancy across all performance channels, after a five-way pitch against Epiphany, iProspect, Jellyfish and Periscopix. Journey Further will be tasked with driving performance from PrettyLittleThing’s international pay-per-click, programmatic and SEO channels, and identifying opportunities to invest more online. Key markets include: Australia, France, Ireland, UK and US.