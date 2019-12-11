Pitch Update: British Red Cross holds pitches, TfL shortlist imminent

Ongoing

The British Red Cross is holding pitches for its ad account tomorrow (Friday). It is working with Oystercatchers on the process. Incumbent Creature London declined to repitch.

Agencies are waiting for Transport for London to shortlist three agencies for its creative brief. Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, Adam & Eve/DDB, FCB Inferno, M&C Saatchi, Ogilvy and VCCP are all involved in the process, which is being run through the Official Journal of the European Union, with the assistance of AAR.

Reviews

Sony PlayStation is reviewing its PR, social and influencer marketing requirements. The incumbent is The Romans. Creativebrief is assisting on the pitch.

Wins

Anomaly has replaced BMB as the creative agency partner for Pride in London after a competitive pitch. The agency will be responsible for developing advertising and communication campaigns for next year’s festivities, as well as its theme, which is expected to be announced in the new year.

Kimberly-Clark has extended its remit with FCB by appointing its London office to work on its family care division, which includes the Kleenex and Andrex brands. FCB Inferno picked up the business without a pitch. The incumbent is Wunderman Thompson.

Mr President has won the Royal Albert Hall’s pitch to handle brand and communications for its 150th-anniversary celebrations. The agency will be required to raise awareness of the sesquicentennial in 2021.

Sinespace, the online marketplace where people can create and sell 3D products, has awarded its creative and media accounts to Above & Beyond and Yonder respectively without a pitch.

Takeaway.com, the European online food delivery service, has picked We Are Pi as its global agency of record after a competitive pitch.

Away Resorts, the holiday park operator, has appointed Zone as its lead web design and build agency after a pitch process run through Creativebrief. Incumbent Gendall Design will continue to work on the development and management of the current site until the new one is ready to launch.