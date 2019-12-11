Staff
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pitch Update: British Red Cross holds pitches, TfL shortlist imminent

Anomaly has also won Pride in London account.

British Red Cross: currently works with Creature
British Red Cross: currently works with Creature

See the new-business rankings here

Ongoing

The British Red Cross is holding pitches for its ad account tomorrow (Friday). It is working with Oystercatchers on the process. Incumbent Creature London declined to repitch.

Agencies are waiting for Transport for London to shortlist three agencies for its creative brief. Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, Adam & Eve/DDB, FCB Inferno, M&C Saatchi, Ogilvy and VCCP are all involved in the process, which is being run through the Official Journal of the European Union, with the assistance of AAR.

Reviews

Sony PlayStation is reviewing its PR, social and influencer marketing requirements. The incumbent is The Romans. Creativebrief is assisting on the pitch.

Wins

Anomaly has replaced BMB as the creative agency partner for Pride in London after a competitive pitch. The agency will be responsible for developing advertising and communication campaigns for next year’s festivities, as well as its theme, which is expected to be announced in the new year.

Kimberly-Clark has extended its remit with FCB by appointing its London office to work on its family care division, which includes the Kleenex and Andrex brands. FCB Inferno picked up the business without a pitch. The incumbent is Wunderman Thompson.

Mr President has won the Royal Albert Hall’s pitch to handle brand and communications for its 150th-anniversary celebrations. The agency will be required to raise awareness of the sesquicentennial in 2021.

Sinespace, the online marketplace where people can create and sell 3D products, has awarded its creative and media accounts to Above & Beyond and Yonder respectively without a pitch. 

Takeaway.com, the European online food delivery service, has picked We Are Pi as its global agency of record after a competitive pitch.

Away Resorts, the holiday park operator, has appointed Zone as its lead web design and build agency after a pitch process run through Creativebrief. Incumbent Gendall Design will continue to work on the development and management of the current site until the new one is ready to launch.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How publishers can make it easier for readers to pay

How publishers can make it easier for readers to pay

Promoted

Added 3 hours ago
The future's bright, the future's Gold

The future's bright, the future's Gold

Promoted

Added 46 hours ago
8 ways that media can drive ecommerce

8 ways that media can drive ecommerce

Promoted

December 06, 2019
AGENCY
Job description: Marketing co-ordinator

Job description: Marketing co-ordinator

Promoted

December 04, 2019