Pitch Update: Burberry books media agency briefings, Qatar Airways contacts ad agencies

Vision Express has also completed final meetings.

Burberry: began review in January
Ongoing

Agencies vying for the Burberry media planning and buying account are gearing up for all-agency briefings on 23 March. The high-end fashion brand began the process in January with the help of ID Comms. Dentsu Aegis Network is defending the business.

Vision Express completed final meetings with agencies this week as it searches for a partner to work on its ad account. The high-street opticians brand has enlisted AAR and kicked off the process in November. The incumbent is Dare, part of Oliver, which took on the business when it merged with MCBD in 2011. Vision Express has worked with MCBD and Oliver for more than 10 years.

Qatar Airways has been approaching agencies directly with plans to carry out a full global creative review ahead of the World Cup, which will be held in the country in 2022. The brand did not respond to Campaign’s requests for comment. The Qatari government-owned airline previously enlisted Amsterdam-based 180 Kingsday as its creative lead ahead of 2018’s World Cup in Russia.

Estée Lauder Companies, the US cosmetics giant behind brands such as Clinique and Mac, as well as the eponymous brand, is putting its UK media planning and buying account up for review. It is not clear whether the incumbent, Manning Gottlieb OMD, is defending the business. Dentsu Aegis Network's Merkle also handles part of the account.

Ocado is seeking a creative agency after Now, which has worked with the brand since 2016, declined to repitch for the business. The online supermarket, which is handling the review directly, began contacting agencies towards the end of last year, but the process stalled on at least one occasion. Now won the account in 2016 in a four-way pitch against 101, Creature and Havas Work Club.

Joint has been appointed by the Alzheimer’s Society to create a campaign around Dementia Awareness Week in May. The agency won the business after a competitive pitch against undisclosed shops. Alzheimer's Society handled the process in-house.

Vision Direct has picked Krow to work on a social media campaign after a pitch led directly by the client. The brand previously handled the business in-house.

Motley London, a jewellery brand, has chosen Love or Fear to lead its ad account after an informal pitch. It is the first time the brand has worked with an ad agency.

The & Partnership has been hired by pet-care company Pets at Home to handle brand identity across social media, digital and above-the-line communications plans. The agency was handed the account without a pitch.

RSSB, the rail-safety body, has recruited MSQ Partners to work on marketing activity after the agency group beat other shops on the government roster in a pitch. The work will be led by Stack and is set to launch in the spring.

