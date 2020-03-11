Pitch Update: Burberry puts media review on hold amid coronavirus outbreak

Ongoing

Burberry, the high-end fashion label, has put its global media planning and buying review on hold due to the tightening grip of the coronavirus, cancelling all-agency briefings planned for 23 March. Participating agencies, which have already completed RFIs and some of which have been briefed by the client, have been told that the process is on pause because travel is impractical due to Covid-19. Given the circumstances, they have not been told when the process will resume, but it could be in April or May.

The review, which is being handled with the help of ID Comms, kicked off at the start of 2020, when Burberry had contacted a number of agency groups. The account is currently handled by Dentsu Aegis Network, which is repitching for the business that it won in 2013, weeks after Dentsu completed its buyout of Aegis Media for £3.2bn. Burberry did not respond to Campaign at the time of writing and ID Comms declines to comment.

Unrelated to Covid-19, the Photobox pitches have been pushed back by about a week to 23 March. BMB and The Brooklyn Brothers are among the agencies vying for the account. Ingenuity is working on the process.

Lloyds of London held final meetings with agencies last week as it hunts for a creative agency with the help of Creativebrief.

Wins

The & Partnership has been named creative agency of record for the LTA after a competitive pitch run by Creativebrief. It will work alongside independent performance media agency The Kite Factory. The LTA governs and develops tennis across Britain, from grassroots participation through to the professional game. The newly appointed shops will work with the LTA to deliver on this vision and create a larger cultural impact for tennis, taking the sport out to a wider audience across the UK.

Krow Ireland, based in Belfast, has been appointed by health and wellness foods company Linwoods to handle advertising across the UK, Ireland and Europe after a pitch. The incumbent was ABV.

Vision Express has chosen Leo Burnett London as its lead creative agency after a competitive pitch against Bartle Bogle Hegarty, Karmarama and TBWA\London. The incumbent was Dare (part of Oliver), which took on the business when it merged with MCBD in 2011.

Karmarama has become lead creative agency for coffee brand Tassimo after a competitive pitch against Mcgarrybowen. The Accenture Interactive shop will help Tassimo stand out against similar brands online.

SailGP, the racing championship, has picked Cravens to work on its strategy and creative business after a competitive pitch.

Bella & Duke, the pet wellness brand based in Scotland, has appointed performance marketing agency 360 OM to run its pay-per-click campaigns.

Fintech brand TotallyMoney has awarded its £10m above-the-line ad account to Driven after a competitive pitch.