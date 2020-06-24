Staff
Pitch Update: Burberry to resume media pitch in autumn, Doritos plans July meetings

White Door Consulting and Tina Fegent are assisting with Doritos and Walkers pitch.

Burberry: pitch kicked off at beginning of 2020

Burberry is planning to resume its media planning and buying pitch in the autumn after putting it on pause because of restrictions around travel amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Campaign previously reported that the luxury fashion brand had cancelled an all-agency briefing that was booked for 23 March. The process, which is being handled by ID Comms, kicked off at the beginning of the year. Incumbent Dentsu Aegis Network is defending the business.

Agencies vying for the Doritos UK ad account are gearing up for pitches in July. The crisps brand, owned by PepsiCo, is working with White Door Consulting and Tina Fegent on the process.

White Door and Fegent are also working with PepsiCo on the Walkers review, which includes the Sensations brand. Walkers has split with Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO after 22 years.

Publicis Groupe’s Starcom is facing competition from Dentsu Aegis Network’s Carat, Omnicom Media Group’s PHD and WPP’s MediaCom in the battle for the estimated $600m (£484m) Kraft Heinz media account.

Reviews

Sage, the accounting-software company, is reviewing its global ad account with the help of AAR. The review is in the early stages and agencies have been contacted. Sage did not respond to Campaign's request for comment. 

Merrell, the footwear brand that specialises in hiking gear, is on the lookout for an agency to work on a campaign that will run across Europe. The company has enlisted the help of Ingenuity and is in the early stages of the review. There is no incumbent. Merrell did not comment at the time of writing. 

Wins

Whitby Seafoods has picked Lucky Generals as its first-ever creative shop. The agency won the pitch at chemistry stage. Lucky Generals will help Whitby drive sales for its core product, scampi.

Shift Active Media has been appointed global media agency for Brompton Bicycle after a three-way pitch. The incumbent was Ecrubox Digital.

