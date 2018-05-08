Pitch update: Butlin's, Mercedes-Benz, GSK, BP, and more

Coral: now working with Alpha Century

Ongoing reviews

Butlin’s has scheduled chemistry meetings next week with six agencies ahead of a pitch for its advertising account. A pitch with likely three agencies is scheduled to take place in the first or second week of June. Haystack is running the agency selection process and Now, the incumbent, is not repitching.

Chocolate brand Lily O'Brien’s is seeing three agencies on 25 May that are pitching for its advertising account. Atomic London and Live & Breathe are pitching against another agency. There is no incumbent.

New-business rankings: creative accounts

Reviews

Mercedes-Benz’s Daimler is in the midst of a global review for its media business. Omnicom’s umbrella media organisation OMG handles media for Mercedes in the US, Zenith manages the majority of international markets and Wavemaker works on the brand in several South East Asian markets, such as Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and the Middle East.

Agencies on the Government Communication Services roster are competing to secure a couple of big accounts up for statutory review at the Financial Conduct Authority and Public Health England. M&C Saatchi is defending both pieces of business, having created campaigns including the FCA’s Arnold Schwarzenegger-inspired character and PHE’s "Change4Life".

Organix, the baby food brand, has launched a review of its advertising agency requirements. There is no incumbent and AAR is running the selection process.

GlaxoSmithKline, the pharma giant, is reviewing for a global media agency. MediaCom is the European agency incumbent while PHD is GSK's US media shop. ID Comms is handling the review.

Godiva, the luxury chocolate brand, has kicked off a review of its global advertising agency requirements. The brand currently uses McCann and The & Partership London and is pitching the account directly.

New-business rankings: media accounts

Wins

Microsoft has retained Carat as its global media agency after a review.

WPP has retained longtime client BP's global accounts across media, advertising and PR through the launch of Team Energy after a competitive review.

Coral, the gambling brand owned by Ladbrokes, has appointed Alpha Century as its advertising agency after a competitive pitch. The business was previously held by Big Al's Creative Emporium, which will continue to work with the brand by helping Alpha Century deliver a forthcoming ad campaign.

Radisson, the hotel chain group, has selected Accenture Interactive for a global experience agency brief.

NewDay, a consumer finance provider specialising in the UK credit card market, has appointed VCCP Media to work on all broadcast media planning and buying in the UK for some of its primary consumer-facing credit brands. VCCP Media pitched against Arena Media, Mindshare Grow and The Specialist Works. Starcom is the incumbent.

Westons Cider, the Herefordshire-based cider maker and brand owner, has awarded its media planning and buying account to M/SIX. The account moves from UM Bristol.

Long Tall Sally, the specialist fashion retailer for tall women, has appointed BBD Perfect Storm after a competitive pitch. The agency will work on a new brand positioning for Long Tall Sally. There is no agency incumbent.

You Agency has won a brief to deliver a creative media planning and buying campaign for Royal Greenwich Museums to attract tourists from Europe into four of its venues. The museum and gallery operator previously worked with AKA.