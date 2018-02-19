Pitch update: Camelot, Pizza Hut, Specsavers, Skoda and more

OnePlus: looking for European creative agency

Camelot has long-listed 12 agencies for its ad agency review after inviting them to complete a request-for-information document earlier this month. The National Lottery operator is set to whittle the search into a four-agency shortlist without holding chemistry meetings. It will then hold a final pitch with three agencies at the end of March after tissue meetings for strategy and creative. Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO is the incumbent.

Pizza Hut Delivery saw final pitches yesterday by Atomic and Iris and the agencies are on tenter hooks awaiting a decision. The business is moving from Ogilvy & Mather London.

The WWF pitch is down to Uncommon and Joint after Creature was knocked out of the process. A decision was expected by now but has been delayed by a week.

The Government held a meeting with media agencies on 20 February ahead of its £140m media-buying account pitch. Last week Campaign revealed that start-up agency Truth is one of five agencies competing for the business, currently held by Carat. The other contenders are the big four media-buying groups: Carat's parent Dentsu Aegis Network, WPP, Publicis Groupe and Omnicom.

Diageo single-malt whisky brand The Singleton has held a closed pitch for a brand repositioning brief open to its roster of agencies, which includes Mother, Adam & Eve/DDB, RPM and Geometry Global. Pitches took place on 16 February and a decision is expected later this month.

Specsavers has put its £45m media account into review, putting Manning Gottlieb OMD on alert.

Skoda has contacted ad agencies this week with details about a pitch for its global integrated advertising account. Fallon Prague holds the global ad account currently but the VW Group brand has indicated it would retain local agencies, such as Fallon London in the UK.

OnePlus, the Android phone maker, is stepping up its European marketing as it hunts for creative agencies to work on projects in the region. The brand appointed Lucky Generals as its UK agency last year.

GambleAware is looking for a creative agency to lead a new £7m public awareness campaign to tackle low-level gamblers who are at risk of becoming addicts. Agencies were contacted this week by ISBA as an intermediary and the brief does not affect 18 Feet & Rising’s status as agency of record for the charity.

M/SIX has won the pan-European media business for Bridgestone, the global tyre manufacturer, after a competitive pitch. UM is the incumbent.

Dating service Match has appointed MediaCom to run its UK media account after a competitive pitch. The business moves from Vizeum.

Highways England has awarded its creative ad account to Adam & Eve/DDB on a three-year contract. George & Dragon had won the business last year after a competitive pitch and, it was reported at the time, was appointed on a two-year contract.