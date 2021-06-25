Pitch Update: Channel 4 shortlists three in media review

New-Business Rankings

A certain creative agency's bets have paid off this week. See the full tables here.

Ongoing

Channel 4 has shortlisted the7stars and Zenith to compete against 39-year incumbent OMD UK in its media planning and buying pitch. It is only the second time the broadcaster has reviewed its business since it was founded in 1982 and the contest comes as the government gears up for a consultation about the broadcaster's future.

Sources suggested to Campaign that some agencies had decided not to go for the coveted account after seeing the volume of work required by the deadline. However, a Channel 4 spokesman said: “During the process, we have specifically asked if there has been any feedback regarding the volume of work involved and so far we’ve not had any feedback to that effect.”

Reviews

Getir, the convenience delivery service, has been speaking to media agencies about its planning and buying account. The Turkish delivery company promises groceries in as little as 10 minutes, competing with the likes of Dija and Gorillas, and launched in London in January. Sources suggested Getir could be close to an appointment. A spokeswoman for Getir – which was recently valued at $7.5bn during an investment round – declined to comment.

Ribena is on the hunt for a new advertising agency as it looks to continue its sustainability push. The drinks brand, owned by Suntory Beverage and Food, has kicked off a formal process for its UK and Ireland above-the-line account. The business was previously held by Wunderman Thompson, which recently resigned the account.

Wins

Beavertown Brewery, which makes products including Neck Oil and Gamma Ray, has appointed St Luke’s as its lead creative agency following a competitive pitch, held entirely remotely. Beavertown handled the review directly, involving a final stage four-way pitch. There was no incumbent. St Luke’s remit for Beavertown will include development of a new brand creative platform and creation of a campaign that will aim to “welcome people into the highly distinctive world of the brand”.

Following a competitive tender process, Identity will work with the UK government to deliver the 26th session of the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26). The 12-day event, postponed since 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will take place at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow from 1 November. Delegates, including heads of state, climate experts and negotiators will come together at COP26 to agree co-ordinated action to tackle climate change.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution has appointed independent agency Five by Five as its new creative agency, handling larger creative specialist projects, as well as some additional design briefs, following a competitive pitch. There is no incumbent on the account; RNLI has previously worked with Bright Blue Day on a project basis and may continue to do so.

M.i. Media has been appointed without a pitch to the media planning and buying account of Currensea, billed as “the UK’s first direct debit travel card”. The incumbent was Just Global.

Online tutoring network MyTutor has appointed Joint as creative agency after a competitive pitch against five other agencies. Joint’s brief, which covers TV and radio, is to get parents of teenagers to sign up to the platform. There was no incumbent.

Carat is expected to pick up the consolidated media planning and buying account of The Post Office after a long review that began in May 2019. The Dentsu agency was up against WPP’s MediaCom and Wavemaker for the business, which is worth £60m over five years, according to Mediatel. Carat was the Post Office’s incumbent planning agency, while Omnicom's Manning Gottlieb OMD handled buying.

Betfair has appointed Pablo as its advertising agency for sports. This is on top of the agency’s existing remit with Betfair Casino. The incumbent on the £35m account is Leo Burnett.