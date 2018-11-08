Pitch Update: Co-op, IOC, GambleAware, Dune and more

Co-op: Dentsu Aegis Network will handle media

Ongoing reviews

The International Olympic Committee is expected to conclude its creative review by next Friday. The organisation, which spends about $6m (£4.5m) a year on advertising, is searching for an agency to handle activity around the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

New-business rankings: creative accounts

Reviews

Slater and Gordon, one of the UK’s largest law firms, is undertaking a "comprehensive marketing review", which will impact all the agencies it works with, in a process being handled by AAR.

New-business rankings: media accounts

Wins

Co-op has appointed Dentsu Aegis Network to its £50m media planning and buying account. The business is a consolidation of all media buying and planning for Co-op’s grocery, insurance and funeral divisions.

The charity GambleAware has hired Goodstuff Communications to deliver media planning and buying for its £5m public health account after a competitive pitch overseen by ISBA. GambleAware is delivering an independent two-year public health-based campaign designed to promote safer gambling behaviour that is being funded by betting firms.

Footwear retailer Dune has been appointed Hatched as its user experience and website design agency after a review run by Creativebrief. It comes hot on the heels of the retailer picking Mother as its first creative shop.

London-based creative agency Bureau has been chosen by denim brand Lee Cooper to develop its brand positioning. Bureau is tasked with creating a brand strategy for all of Lee Cooper’s global markets.

Hairstyling accessory company HairFlair has hired Air Paris to work on its family of brands as it seeks to ramp up its branding efforts. The pitch process was run through Creativebrief.