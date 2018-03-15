Pitch update: Costa/Premier Inn, Camelot, Harvey Nichols, Kraft Heinz and more

Kraft Heinz: added Havas London to its agency roster

Ongoing reviews

Whitbread, the owner of the Costa and Premier Inn brands, met with the7stars and UM this week as it considers its UK media requirements. Manning Gottlieb OMD is the incumbent for Premier Inn and Zenith works with Costa.

Camelot is no longer considering VCCP nor WCRS after whittling its agency shortlist down to three agencies. The National Lottery operator will now hear pitches from incumbent Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, Adam & Eve/DDB and Grey London. Oystercatchers has assisted with agency selection.

Harvey Nichols is expected to announce a new ad agency imminently after firing Adam & Eve/DDB, as Campaign revealed yesterday. Sources have since confirmed that the retailer has lined up a new agency to run its advertising account.

New-business rankings: creative accounts

Reviews

Global betting site Betway has called a review of its advertising account as it ends its seven-year partnership with Above & Beyond. The review is going through AAR and a new agency will start in summer 2018 on a long-term, multi-million pound contract. The appointed shop will be responsible for launching a global campaign in 2019 to support Betway’s growth into new markets.

New-business rankings: media accounts

Wins

Kraft Heinz has appointed Havas London to its creative agency roster in the UK and Europe without a pitch. The agency has been working with the company on a project basis since the end of last year. It joins Bartle Bogle Hegarty and The & Partnership London on the roster.

Campbell Soup Company has appointed Publicis Groupe as the agency partner for its US retail, Canadian and Asia Pacific creative, digital, technology and consumer promotion business. Publicis will also assume media planning and buying for Campbell globally.

Arla Foods has appointed Leo Burnett London as digital agency of record for its speciality cheese brand Castello. Leo Burnett was appointed without a pitch, following its digital work for Lurpak, another Arla Foods brand. Mother handles above-the-line creative for Castello, while Carat is responsible for media. Both accounts are unaffected by the appointment.

Entertainment Film Distributors has moved its estimated £10m media planning and buying account to the7stars from MediaCom. The account moved without a review. It is the7stars’ second win in a week after it landed Primark owner Associated British Foods’ groceries account, which is thought to be worth a similar amount as EFD’s business.

Conservation charity WWF has appointed Uncommon to its UK advertising account after a competitive pitch. Uncommon beat Creature of London and Joint in the final stages of the review, which went through Oystercatchers. There is no incumbent.

Geometry UK has been appointed to handle shopper marketing across the full range of Kimberly-Clark’s portfolio of family and personal care brands including well-known global brands such as Andrex, Depend and Kleenex. This expands Geometry’s existing business with Kimberly-Clark Professional, with brands including Scott, Kimtech and Wypall.

Coty has chosen ecommerce brand activation agency Pathfinder 23 as their its ecommerce partner. Pathfinder 23 will be responsible for for consumer beauty brands including Clairol, CoverGirl. and Max Factor.

Newish start-up agency HMS16 has picked up three ad accounts: online therapy platform MindBerry, car accessory brand Car Shades, and Mary Rose Gin. There was no incumbent agency for each account.