Pitch Update: Daimler, ING, Sky and Braun

Mercedes-Benz: OMG will handle media for parent Daimler

Biogen, the US biotechnology multinational, has met with five prospective agencies gunning for a big digital project to overhaul its online communications. Deloitte Digital and Tribal Worldwide are among the shops involved and a result is expected soon. There is no incumbent agency.

ING, the Dutch banking conglomerate, is seeing five agencies for a global advertising brief. Three shops from global networks and two independents are understood to be involved in pitches in Amsterdam, after an all-agency briefing on 12 October.

AG Barr is getting closer to selecting an agency to handle the creative business for its exotic fruit-juice brand Rubicon. The soft-drinks company, which is running the pitch through Creativebrief, has selected a final shortlist of three agencies. The incumbent, BMB, opted not to repitch. A decision is expected before the end of the year.

Sir Martin Sorrell’s MediaMonks is going head to head with his old company, WPP, in a pitch for Braun’s digital business. MediaMonks, the Dutch-based creative production business, and Possible, the WPP digital shop, are understood to be in the running for the Procter & Gamble razor brand’s account. The geographical scope of the work and the number of agencies involved in the process are not known.

Daimler has awarded its global media planning and buying account to Omnicom Media Group. The group will pick up the keys from 1 January for more than 40 markets worldwide, with responsibility for all divisions, including Mercedes-Benz cars and vans, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Buses and Daimler Financial Services. OMG was the incumbent in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. WPP's Group M held parts of the account in Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Watches of Switzerland has hired Uncommon Creative Studio to create a global campaign to launch the luxury watch retailer in North America. It will be the biggest campaign in the brand’s history and the company will open three stores in New York and one in Las Vegas. Work is already in production and is due to break later this year, including in the UK.

Dune London has appointed Mother London as its first creative agency, as the footwear and accessories retailer eyes further global growth. The process was run through Creativebrief. Mother will launch Dune’s spring/summer collection with a campaign in February 2019 and will be responsible for developing the brand and helping Dune continue to grow globally.

Mother also won a brief from Sky to create an integrated campaign for flagship brand Sky TV after a closed four-way pitch against roster shops WCRS, Brothers and Sisters and TBWA\London. Mother joins Sky’s UK agency roster with immediate effect and is charged with rearticulating the brand’s market-leading TV proposition. Brothers and Sisters previously handled Sky TV’s advertising. WCRS retains Sky Mobile and Broadband, while Brothers and Sisters will continue to work on loyalty programme Sky VIP. Sky also has an in-house agency, Sky Creative, which was not affected by the review.

Caffè Nero has appointed Isobel as its lead agency in the UK. The coffee shop chain selected Isobel at the end of a process that kicked off earlier this summer and which was managed by "virtual agency network" Pimento. Isobel now becomes responsible for promoting the Italian-owned chain's specialist coffee credentials.

The & Partnership’s digital engagement agency AllTogetherNow has been appointed to create a global social content strategy and campaigns for healthcare manufacturer Nelsons after a competitive pitch.

Above & Beyond has been named the retained creative agency for online life-insurance brand Beagle Street, owned by BGL Group, which also owns Comparethemarket.com. The shop will work closely with Beagle Street to help it hit ambitious targets and has been briefed to create a multichannel creative campaign set to hit TV screens in the new year. The pitch was handled by AAR.

National Savings and Investments has appointed Unlimited Group to its direct and digital marketing account after a competitive pitch run through the Crown Commercial Service framework, Campaign Solutions. The agency has won a 12-month contract with a brief to raise awareness of NS&I and drive sales of its savings products, including premium bonds.

Wax/On has been appointed to deliver two campaigns for the British Heart Foundation, following competitive pitches. The agency will handle creative and media for "Dechox", the charity’s drive to encourage people to quit chocolate during January, and its London to Brighton bike ride in June, in collaboration with MC&C Media. Wax/On joins MullenLowe and VCCPme in handling creative work for the client.