Staff
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Pitch Update: Daimler, ING, Sky and Braun

Daimler has completed its global media review, while Braun's digital agency pitch is pitting Sir Martin Sorrell's MediaMonks against his old employer, WPP.

Mercedes-Benz: OMG will handle media for parent Daimler
Mercedes-Benz: OMG will handle media for parent Daimler

Ongoing reviews

Biogen, the US biotechnology multinational, has met with five prospective agencies gunning for a big digital project to overhaul its online communications. Deloitte Digital and Tribal Worldwide are among the shops involved and a result is expected soon. There is no incumbent agency. 

ING, the Dutch banking conglomerate, is seeing five agencies for a global advertising brief. Three shops from global networks and two independents are understood to be involved in pitches in Amsterdam, after an all-agency briefing on 12 October.

AG Barr is getting closer to selecting an agency to handle the creative business for its exotic fruit-juice brand Rubicon. The soft-drinks company, which is running the pitch through Creativebrief, has selected a final shortlist of three agencies. The incumbent, BMB, opted not to repitch. A decision is expected before the end of the year.  

New-business rankings: creative accounts

Reviews

Sir Martin Sorrell’s MediaMonks is going head to head with his old company, WPP, in a pitch for Braun’s digital business. MediaMonks, the Dutch-based creative production business, and Possible, the WPP digital shop, are understood to be in the running for the Procter & Gamble razor brand’s account. The geographical scope of the work and the number of agencies involved in the process are not known.

New-business rankings: media accounts

Wins

Daimler has awarded its global media planning and buying account to Omnicom Media Group. The group will pick up the keys from 1 January for more than 40 markets worldwide, with responsibility for all divisions, including Mercedes-Benz cars and vans, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Buses and Daimler Financial Services. OMG was the incumbent in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. WPP's Group M held parts of the account in Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Watches of Switzerland has hired Uncommon Creative Studio to create a global campaign to launch the luxury watch retailer in North America. It will be the biggest campaign in the brand’s history and the company will open three stores in New York and one in Las Vegas. Work is already in production and is due to break later this year, including in the UK.

Dune London has appointed Mother London as its first creative agency, as the footwear and accessories retailer eyes further global growth. The process was run through Creativebrief. Mother will launch Dune’s spring/summer collection with a campaign in February 2019 and will be responsible for developing the brand and helping Dune continue to grow globally.

Mother also won a brief from Sky to create an integrated campaign for flagship brand Sky TV after a closed four-way pitch against roster shops WCRS, Brothers and Sisters and TBWA\London. Mother joins Sky’s UK agency roster with immediate effect and is charged with rearticulating the brand’s market-leading TV proposition. Brothers and Sisters previously handled Sky TV’s advertising. WCRS retains Sky Mobile and Broadband, while Brothers and Sisters will continue to work on loyalty programme Sky VIP. Sky also has an in-house agency, Sky Creative, which was not affected by the review. 

Caffè Nero has appointed Isobel as its lead agency in the UK. The coffee shop chain selected Isobel at the end of a process that kicked off earlier this summer and which was managed by "virtual agency network" Pimento. Isobel now becomes responsible for promoting the Italian-owned chain's specialist coffee credentials.

The & Partnership’s digital engagement agency AllTogetherNow has been appointed to create a global social content strategy and campaigns for healthcare manufacturer Nelsons after a competitive pitch.

Above & Beyond has been named the retained creative agency for online life-insurance brand Beagle Street, owned by BGL Group, which also owns Comparethemarket.com. The shop will work closely with Beagle Street to help it hit ambitious targets and has been briefed to create a multichannel creative campaign set to hit TV screens in the new year. The pitch was handled by AAR.

National Savings and Investments has appointed Unlimited Group to its direct and digital marketing account after a competitive pitch run through the Crown Commercial Service framework, Campaign Solutions. The agency has won a 12-month contract with a brief to raise awareness of NS&I and drive sales of its savings products, including premium bonds.

Wax/On has been appointed to deliver two campaigns for the British Heart Foundation, following competitive pitches. The agency will handle creative and media for "Dechox", the charity’s drive to encourage people to quit chocolate during January, and its London to Brighton bike ride in June, in collaboration with MC&C Media. Wax/On joins MullenLowe and VCCPme in handling creative work for the client.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Why changing people's minds is the real business we're in

Promoted

October 22, 2018

Why changing people's minds is the real business we're in

AGENCY
Tackling the diversity and talent shortage with planning internships

Promoted

October 18, 2018

Tackling the diversity and talent shortage with planning internships

Opportunity to build your events marketing career

Promoted

October 17, 2018

Opportunity to build your events marketing career

MEDIA
Have we reached a turning point for marketers and advertisers?

Promoted

October 17, 2018

Have we reached a turning point for marketers and advertisers?