Staff
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pitch Update: Danone, Lidl, Lloyds and more

Danone is holding a pitch for its digital and CRM accounts, Lidl has held briefings with agencies for its advertising and Lloyds is on the hunt for a CRM shop.

Cow & Gate: seeks agency for digital and CRM
Cow & Gate: seeks agency for digital and CRM

Ongoing reviews

Danone’s pitches for its digital and CRM account took place yesterday and today. The company called a statutory review of its baby-feeding brands Cow & Gate and Aptamil in September, with the help of Creativebrief. Bartle Bogle Hegarty, Mullen Lowe Open, Valtech and the incumbent, Unlimited Group, are all in the running.

Lidl has had briefings with Karmarama, Leo Burnett, VCCP and WCRS about its £70m creative account. The supermarket chain called a pitch in August, ending its relationship with TBWA\London. The review is through AAR.

MRM McCann, Havas Helia and Proximity are all vying for Comparethemarket.com’s CRM business. The insurance brand is working with AAR on the process. In December 2016, the brand restructured its CRM business, moving the majority of the account in-house and handing part of it to VCCP without a pitch.

New-business rankings: creative accounts

Reviews

Yoghurt brand Rachel’s has been searching for an agency to handle its creative business in a process run through AAR. It is understood that this is in the later stages.

Lloyds Bank is on the hunt for a shop to work on its CRM account. The brand is working with Creativebrief on the process and the incumbent is Proximity.

New-business rankings: media accounts

Wins

Rail company Greater Anglia has appointed Atomic as its creative agency after a final shoot-out against Now and St Luke's. Atomic will oversee a relaunch of the brand, including a £3.3m regional media investment.The pitch process was handled by The How to Buy a Gorilla Company.

Dr Martens has appointed We Are Social as creative partner for its international autumn/winter 2019 campaign after a competitive pitch.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
"It's what consumers expect, it's what our brand partners expect" WLT's Jonathan Simpson Dent

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago

"It's what consumers expect, it's what our brand partners expect" WLT's Jonathan Simpson Dent

MEDIA
A VivaWomen! Viva Mentor event earlier this year at Publicis.Sapient

Promoted

November 13, 2018

This is not only an equality issue - it's business critical: #TellHerStory

AGENCY
The Commerce Revolution and how brands can keep up

Promoted

November 12, 2018

The Commerce Revolution and how brands can keep up

MEDIA
Brand purpose: Step 1 to 'Brand Nirvana'

Promoted

November 08, 2018

Brand purpose: Step 1 to 'Brand Nirvana'