Pitch Update: Danone, Lidl, Lloyds and more

Cow & Gate: seeks agency for digital and CRM

Ongoing reviews

Danone’s pitches for its digital and CRM account took place yesterday and today. The company called a statutory review of its baby-feeding brands Cow & Gate and Aptamil in September, with the help of Creativebrief. Bartle Bogle Hegarty, Mullen Lowe Open, Valtech and the incumbent, Unlimited Group, are all in the running.

Lidl has had briefings with Karmarama, Leo Burnett, VCCP and WCRS about its £70m creative account. The supermarket chain called a pitch in August, ending its relationship with TBWA\London. The review is through AAR.

MRM McCann, Havas Helia and Proximity are all vying for Comparethemarket.com’s CRM business. The insurance brand is working with AAR on the process. In December 2016, the brand restructured its CRM business, moving the majority of the account in-house and handing part of it to VCCP without a pitch.

New-business rankings: creative accounts

Reviews

Yoghurt brand Rachel’s has been searching for an agency to handle its creative business in a process run through AAR. It is understood that this is in the later stages.

Lloyds Bank is on the hunt for a shop to work on its CRM account. The brand is working with Creativebrief on the process and the incumbent is Proximity.

New-business rankings: media accounts

Wins

Rail company Greater Anglia has appointed Atomic as its creative agency after a final shoot-out against Now and St Luke's. Atomic will oversee a relaunch of the brand, including a £3.3m regional media investment.The pitch process was handled by The How to Buy a Gorilla Company.

Dr Martens has appointed We Are Social as creative partner for its international autumn/winter 2019 campaign after a competitive pitch.