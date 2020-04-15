Pitch Update: Very decision stalled, Photobox kicks off media review

Ongoing

Very is planning to appoint a winner in its creative review by the end of the month, having delayed the process as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Grey London, St Luke’s and The Brooklyn Brothers are among the shops that pitched for the account in February. The retailer called the review in January, putting 10-year incumbent St Luke’s on alert.

The timeframe for Clipper's ad pitch has also changed, after the business initially scheduled pitches for 12 March, with plans to appoint a winner by the end of that month. With the process back on the move, the tea brand has yet to book in timings for final pitch meetings with Isobel, St Luke’s and The Brooklyn Brothers. Clipper, which is owned by Wessanen, wants "more alignment" across all of its markets.

Reviews

Photobox is reviewing its European media planning and buying account with the help of Ingenuity. Local Planet, Vizem and UM have been gearing up for chemistry meetings with the online photo-printing company. The winning shop will work across France, Spain and the UK. The Specialist Works is the incumbent.

Wins

Meanwhile, Photobox has completed its search for a creative agency with the appointment of The Brooklyn Brothers, which fended off competition from BMB and Leo Burnett. As the lockdown hit during Photobox’s review, the brand opted to run the process entirely through video conferences. Ingenuity also worked on this process.

Movember has retained Bountiful Cow as its UK media planning and buying agency. The men’s-health charity encourages people to grow a moustache during November to raise money.

Topham Guerin has won a brief to provide guidance and support on digital and communications strategy to the New Zealand government in relation to the response to coronavirus. The agency is also working with the UK Cabinet Office to help co-ordinate the government’s communication response to Coivd-19, supporting creative and digital activity across a number of departments.