Pitch Update: Deliveroo global pitch down to two; Bupa gets ready to shortlist media shops

Ongoing

Pablo and Wonderhood Studios will now be going head to head in a final shootout for the Deliveroo global creative account after Lucky Generals pulled out of the running. Pitches are set to take place at the end of next week. Chime360 is the incumbent.

Bupa is due to shortlist agencies this week after launching a review of its UK media buying and planning requirements. The private healthcare provider has split with Wavemaker after nine years and Wavemaker's parent network, Group M, is believed to have put forward alternative agencies to contest the pitch. Chemistry meetings were held last week for the £5m account and Ebiquity is assisting with the process.

Wins

OnePlus has awarded its European ad account to FCB Inferno, as the Chinese smartphone manufacturer looks to grow its brand in the region. The agency will work on the business with its sister shop FCB Amsterdam. There is no incumbent.

Toolstation has appointed Havas Helia to work on its data and CRM strategy as an increasing number of people attempt DIY. The account was awarded without a pitch and there is no incumbent.

New Commercial Arts is working with Uber on global customer experience projects. Danielle Hawley, global executive creative director of Uber, said: "Uber is a company that cares deeply about customer experience. We look at strategic and creative challenges through that lens, and so do New Commercial Arts. That's why we're excited to be working with the team at NCA."

Dentsu X has been appointed as the first global media agency of record by dermatology company Galderma following a competitive pitch. From 1 January, the agency will oversee media strategy, planning, and buying across all of Galderma's international markets. Galderma became an independent company after it was carved out of Nestlé Skin Health in 2019.

Tourism New Zealand has picked the Brooklyn Brothers and PR agency Golin to work on its earned media in the UK and Europe following a competitive pitch. The Brooklyn Brothers will work on creative and strategy for the global "100% New Zealand" brand platform.

The Kite Factory has won a trio of new accounts following competitive pitches: direct response TV for NSPCC; digital fundraising for book donation and library development charity Book Aid; and digital lottery for palliative, neurological and bereavement support charity Sue Ryder. The NSPCC account was previously with Specialist Works; Book Aid was handled in-house; and Sue Ryder is a new brief with no incumbent.

Clothing brand Lyle and Scott has handed its creative, brand experience and PR account to Zeitgeist after a competitive pitch process. The agency will initially work on growing womenswear and launching premium segments. There is no incumbent for the creative and brand experience accounts. Pitch PR previously worked on the communications side.