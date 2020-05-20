Pitch Update: Deliveroo hands UK media account to Initiative

Ongoing

Wolverine Worldwide, the footwear manufacturing company, is working with pitch consultant Ingenuity on a creative agency review that is now at chemistry stage. The review aims to consolidate the account into one agency.

Blood-cancer charity DKMS has held chemistry meetings with agencies as it looks for help in driving brand awareness. It is the first time it will work with a creative shop. The charity has enlisted the help of Oystercatchers to run the process.

Reviews

The Post Office is reviewing its media planning and buying account currently split between Carat and Manning Gottlieb OMD respectively. A tender document was issued last week by the Post Office's procurement team for a two-year initial contract, with the option of three one-year extensions. It is being run through the Official Journal of the European Union.

The Post Office spends between £7m and £9m annually across TV, radio, outdoor, digital, social media, pay-per-click and influencer marketing. The brief also includes a search for an agency to manage affiliate marketing.

Wins

Deliveroo has picked Initiative to handle its media planning and buying in the UK after a competitive pitch. Initiative won the account for all markets outside the UK in September 2019. The Interpublic agency takes over the UK brief from the7stars, which has worked on the business since 2017. The7stars did not repitch, however remains on the roster, meaning that it may be called upon for projects on an ad-hoc basis.

Hal Pearson, director for global brand media at Deliveroo, said: "We need to look at the considerable synergies that alignment with a single agency network will bring us. We have been impressed with Initiative’s work in our markets around the world and feel the time is right to apply this to our biggest market."

Deliveroo is in the midst of an attempt to sell a minority stake to Amazon for £442m. The Competition & Market Authority initially said the merger raised "serious" concerns, but it then made a U-turn after Deliveroo said it would go out of business without the investment. This change in direction has been heavily criticised in the past week in responses to the CMA from food-delivery rivals Just Eat and Domino's.

Mini has appointed Anomaly London as its lead international creative and digital agency after a competitive pitch that the car marque described as "the most ambitious pitch ever" in its history. Anomaly begins work on the account from June, taking over from Jung von Matt and WPP shop KKLD, which defended the account with support from sister agency Ogilvy Germany. There were five other agencies involved in the process and it is understood that they included R/GA and AnalogFolk.

Clipper has named Pablo its creative agency after a competitive pitch. Pablo beat Isobel, St Luke’s and The Brooklyn Brothers in the review, which concluded virtually earlier this month. The tea brand, which is owned by Wessanen and sold in more than 50 countries, has tasked Pablo with demonstrating its taste, ethical sourcing and natural ingredients.

Lloyd’s of London has enlisted Iris to be its lead creative agency after a two-way pitch run by Creativebrief. The insurance company previously worked with Rufus Leonard.

Stack, the MSQ Partners CRM shop, has picked up the Innovate UK account after a pitch. The agency will develop a campaign that will launch in the summer. Innovate UK is part of the government’s UK Research and Innovation department and provides grants, investment and support for UK businesses to develop new ideas.

MSQ’s Lloyd Northover and Smarts have also won a brief to work on communications to support the Thames Estuary after a tender process. MSQ will work on generating domestic and international interest in the region (parts of London, Essex and Kent) to encourage investment. The communications work will span campaign development, media relations and content, website development, filmmaking and brand design. There was no incumbent.

And Rising has been appointed to create the debut TV campaign by personalised greeting card and stationery brand Papier. It is the first time the brand has worked with a creative agency.

Maryland Cookies has awarded its media planning and buying account to independent shop Recipe. The business was previously held by MullenLowe.

Sustainability focused home and garden equipment company GM8 Group has chosen Epiphany to lead its SEO account without a pitch. The incumbent was Go Up.