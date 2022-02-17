Pitch Update: Dentsu cites 'healthy pipeline' ahead for media pitches

Dentsu International has said it sees a "healthy" pipeline of opportunities in media – with an expected $4.5bn of billings under review globally in the months ahead. Wendy Clark, the chief executive, told investors on its annual results call that "80% of those opportunities are offensive" – a similar proportion to last year for Dentsu.

"We are focused on converting this pipeline and growing our revenues ahead of the market," Clark added, pointing to the fact that more than 30% of the media inventory in last week's Super Bowl "was negotiated and bought by Dentsu "as evidence of "momentum".

Ongoing pitches

Above & Beyond, Atomic London, and Creature are pitching for the Alzheimer’s Research UK account after the charity reviewed its creative agency requirements in January. AAR is running the process.



Wonderhood Studios worked with Alzheimer’s Research UK last year on a project basis and will not be working with the charity this time.



The creative company produced its “Make breakthroughs possible” platform and released a film called "The smartest thing" in December 2021, which highlighted the capabilities of the human brain.

Wins

Pablo won’t be putting its feet up any time soon having just been awarded DFS-owned homeware business Dwell. The brand was originally founded in 2003 and DFS acquired the design-led furniture company in 2014. Dwell is sold through DFS, as well as its own stores and showrooms across the UK.

Pablo has certainly made itself comfortable with DFS after winning the £64.4m account in April 2021. It released the retailer's new brand platform “What’s your thing?” in December, which celebrated individuality. The independent creative agency will now be tasked with repositioning the Dwell brand.

There will be new training regimes aplenty in Golden Square this week after M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment emerged victorious in the competition to be Barclays' sports marketing partner.

The agency, which takes over from Iris following a pitch process led by The Aperto Partnership, will activate across Barclays' sports and entertainment sponsorship portfolio.

Barclays' creative agency is Bartle Bogle Hegarty London and its media agency is OMD UK.

Hotel chain Travelodge has booked in with Splendid Communications, appointing the shop as its strategic social and content agency following a competitive pitch process.

The & Partnership had previously worked with Travelodge, most recently through its content arm AllTogetherNow, but stopped doing so during the pandemic. Content has since been managed in-house.

The new business team at the7stars will be having a well-earned lie down after picking up the media account for Bensons for Beds. The brief focuses on growing the brand after its ownership changed during the pandemic and is said to involve a budget of £15-20m.

The independent media agency won the account in a four-way pitch process that was managed by The Aperto Partnership. The incumbent agencies were VCCP (media planning and buying) and Syzygy (digital). VCCP continues to work with the business on creative.

After assessing the shades of agency on offer, Dulux owner AkzoNobel has appointed Interpublic’s Mediahub as its first dedicated global digital media agency of record.

The agency won the business in a head-to-head against MediaCom, which won the entire media account in 2017. The review was conducted by MediaPath and ran for six months. MediaCom continues to handle the brand's offline media planning and buying.

CSM Sport & Entertainment has outsmarted the competition to become sponsorship sales agency of record for Evil Geniuses, a global gaming and esports brand. CSM will look to identify, develop and secure commercial partnerships with brands to expand Evil Geniuses' brand recognition with global audiences.

Evil Geniuses has teams competing in esports titles such as League of Legends and Valorant. It has worked with brands including Monster Energy, Bud Light, Tumi, Coinbase, Absolut and Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Leonard Edwards, VP and head of global partnerships at Evil Geniuses, said: “CSM Sport & Entertainment have the experience we crave while sharing our values and commitment to spreading the #LiveEvil mentality to new brands and audiences.”

Ecoegg, the eco-friendly laundry brand, will be going for a spin with Boldspace after hiring the agency to deliver an integrated creative campaign covering TV, social and PR. Boldspace will provide strategy, creative, production and campaign execution. The account will be led by Boldspace co-founder Nick Ford-Young, reporting to Lisa Whalley-Smith, head of brand and marketing at Ecoegg.

Whalley-Smith, said: “We are seeing a huge shift in people’s behaviour towards more environmentally focused decisions that help protect the future of our planet. Whilst there is still much work to be done, we see Ecoegg as playing an important role in this.

"To succeed in this crucial mission, we looked for an agency that can prove they can also make a real difference – both through their creativity and also campaign execution and optimisation. We were hugely impressed with Boldspace’s integrated approach.”

Short break destination Bluestone National Park Resort in Pembrokeshire has appointed Code Computerlove to implement a new digital change programme.

Code will work with the resort in West Wales to implement new digital systems and update existing technology. Code will build a range of digital products for Bluestone, including a new frictionless booking experience for guests and a digital brand that showcases Bluestone’s holiday experience.

It will be a walk in the park for Code, which has previously completed projects with Centre Parcs and Chester Zoo.

Danish company Leo Pharma has awarded the global creative account for its chronic hand eczema disease awareness campaign to Bartle Bogle Hegarty, following a competitive pitch.

The agency's debut work for the company will launch in September at a medical congress in Milan. BBH is growing its portfolio of healthcare clients, which includes Roche, Takeda and Genentech.