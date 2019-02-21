Pitch update: Department for Education holds pitches, Toyota pitch list revealed

Ongoing

Three agencies are in the running for Toyota’s UK digital review: AKQA, AnalogFolk and Digitas. A tissue meeting is set to take place next week, with pitches due in March. There is no incumbent for the business, which comprises digital strategy and CRM for the Japanese car brand.

The Department for Education’s T-Level pitches were also this week. The winning agency will be tasked with launching and promoting the new qualification.

Barclays is holding pitches for its creative account on 4 March. Bartle Bogle Hegarty is defending its 17-year relationship against Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, Mother and Publicis London.

Reviews

Marks & Spencer’s clothing account is up for grabs. Incumbent Grey London continues to work on the food business. It comes nine months after the marketing department separated into a food division and a clothing and home team.

Trainline is on the hunt for an agency to work on a campaign in the UK. Its retained agency Bartle Bogle Hegarty is not involved in the process but a Trainline spokesperson said it would continue to work with the agency this year.

Wins

Scottish Power has retained Leith as its ad agency. The shop fought off competition from Red Brick Road, TBWA London and VCCP in a pitch process run by Creativebrief.

MBA has been appointed as the EMEA digital and social marketing agency for Kerry Foods’ taste and nutrition brands Kerrymaid, Da Vinci Gourmet and Island Oasis. There is no incumbent agency and MBA won the business after a competitive pitch.

Social Republic has retained The Avocado Company account after a four-way pitch process. The agency will work on "organic content promoting avocado usage and supply chains from around the world".

Asics has appointed Re:signal to its European SEO account following a competitive pitch. The business was previously handled in-house.

Edit has won the Rank Group (Mecca Bingo and Grosvenor Casinos) for SEO and content marketing following a competitive pitch. MediaCom North used to work on the account.

Shoe retailer Dune has appointed Zak to work on its Head Over Heels brand after a competitive pitch process run through Creativebrief.

Irish whiskey brand Jameson has picked Jack Morton Worldwide to be its first global experiential agency of record after a competitive pitch process.