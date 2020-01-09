Pitch Update: Digitas UK wins E.ON digital, Clipper reviews advertising

Ongoing

Lidl has appointed AAR to work on its social media review, which is in the early stages. The supermarket is looking to "explore new multichannel support". Incumbent Dentsu X has been invited to repitch.

Reviews

Clipper is searching for an agency to work on its advertising requirements and has shortlisted agencies. The tea company, which is owned by Wessanen, wants "more alignment across all our markets". Clipper has a presence in more than 15 countries and its sales in 2018 totalled £73m. The brand is hoping to appoint a winner by the end of March.

Wins

E.ON has picked Digitas UK to handle digital services after a competitive pitch that involved the incumbent, Engine. The utility company has briefed the Publicis Groupe agency to work on its renewable energy strategy. The work will run across E.On’s website and app.

Belinda Moore, E.ON’s director of marketing and communications, said: "There are major changes happening in energy today, with increasing demand for innovative solutions and an acute need for renewables to tackle climate change alongside transformation to a smarter energy system.

"All our customers get 100% renewable electricity as standard, but our growing focus on sustainability has to be matched by a forward-facing digital strategy that works for consumers and helps us to communicate shared goals. We are looking forward to developing our digital experience via a raft of exciting, first-class UX, design and technology offerings."

We Are Social has retained the UK and Ireland Guinness social media business for the brand's sponsorship of the Six Nations. Diageo reviewed the account after appointing We Are Social a year ago. The agencies that competed were Analogfolk and R/GA London, with We Are Social and AnalogFolk down to the final two. Creativebrief handled the pitch process.

Costa Coffee has awarded its media planning and buying to MediaCom, ending its 10-year relationship with Zenith. It is understood that the two agencies took part in a closed pitch. MediaCom also works on Costa owner Coca-Cola's media account. The drinks giant completed its acquisition of Costa for £3.9bn in January 2019.

Le Creuset, the high-end cookware manufacturer, has appointed R/GA London as its first creative innovation agency in EMEA as it looks to build a direct-to-consumer offering. The Interpublic agency was appointed as the brand’s first agency of record for the region after Le Creuset held a competitive pitch.

England cricket supporters’ club the Barmy Army has appointed Snack Media to develop a digital engagement and monetisation strategy after a pitch. The brief began with the creation of a new website with an enhanced user experience, bespoke and exclusive editorial content and fan engagement tools.

Subaru UK has picked IndigoRiver to work on its digital account after a competitive pitch. The incumbent is iCentric.

The Vegan Society has appointed Promote Vegan to handle the Vegan trademark. The agency will work with food brands and retailers on the process of obtaining the logo.