Pitch Update: Disney sets up regional pitches

Ongoing

Disney's global media review, the biggest of the year, moves up a gear over the next few weeks with regional pitch meetings set to run in sequence: first in APAC, then EMEA and finally North America. Omnicom, Publicis Media and Dentsu Aegis Network are the main competitors for the estimated $4bn account, which could end up being split globally as WPP is set to pitch only in Asia.

As some relish the downtime that August brings, staff at Bartle Bogle Hegarty London and Engine may not be able to completely relax as they eagerly await the result of the Audi pitch, one of the biggest reviews of the year. The agencies pitched for the account in mid-June and the car marque is expected to make a decision next month. Unfortunately in that time Engine has had some upheaval with the departure of Matt Edwards after 14 years, who was replaced by Ete Davies as chief executive of creative and experience design.

Wins

Wunderman Thompson has been appointed by Kaspersky, the antivirus and cybersecurity software company, to create a new global brand marketing campaign called "Bring on the future". Wunderman Thompson, which will service the business out of London, won the account after a competitive pitch.

TikTok, the short-form video app, has picked PHD as its international media agency of record after a review. The Omnicom agency will handle all media planning and buying for TikTok in markets outside of China, its home market. The platform has also picked UK digital marketing specialist Climb Online to review and develop a European search engine marketing strategy.

Joint newsbrand ad sales venture The Ozone Project has hired tech company ADmantX to help it boost its ability to target online readers against premium content.

Costa has added Pablo to its roster of agencies. The shop will work on a global brief, the details of which have not been revealed. Costa’s relationship with BBH, which was also hired to work on global advertising, is not affected.

AMD, the multinational semiconductor company based in the US, has awarded its global ad account to TBWA\London. The agency beat two other global agencies including Wieden & Kennedy. It is AMD’s first integrated agency appointment. It previously worked with specialist gamer and technology shops in the US and Brand & Deliver in the UK.

Jabra, the Danish consumer electronics brand, has added Wild Things to its agency roster after a competitive three-way pitch process. The agency, which is Lucky Generals' creative experience arm, will help Jabra use experiences to enhance its traditional marketing activity.

The Kite Factory has picked up the media business for Netwealth, the wealth management business.