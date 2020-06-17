Pitch Update: Doritos reviews UK ad account

Ongoing

Vodka brand Finlandia is nearing the final stages of its creative review. The company kicked off the process in March and is working with Creativebrief. Finlandia previously worked with Wieden & Kennedy.

Reviews

Doritos, the crisps brand owned by PepsiCo, is reviewing its UK advertising account. Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO has worked on the business in the past, although Doritos has not released a big brand campaign for the past few years in the UK. AMV created a series of ads featuring a mariachi band performing British pop classics in 2012 and 2013. PepsiCo is also in the midst of a review of Walkers and Sensations after splitting with AMV.

Foot Locker is calling a review of its European brand activation business, covering in-store, experiential and events. The brand is working with Creativebrief on the process. The account is currently with Octagon. Foot Locker declined to comment.

Wins

Bartle Bogle Hegarty's brand consultancy Zag has won the Yamaha pan-European account. Its remit includes developing the brand and driving interest in Yamaha music and audio products. The agency beat We Are Social in the final pitch.

87Social, the newly formed social media shop within The Beyond Collective, has been appointed social media agency of record for Subway UK and Ireland. It will manage content strategy, ideation, production and media. Sister agency Above & Beyond works on the above-the-line account. Subway previously worked with Good Relations on social.

Digital agency Hitsearch has picked up work from Iceland, fashion brand Orla Kiely and baby-products brand Green Sheep Group. The shop won a six-month project from Orla Kiely covering SEO, pay-per-click, influencer marketing and user experience after a four-way pitch. Hitsearch was awarded a two-year paid media contract by Green Sheep, also after a four-way pitch. Iceland, meanwhile, appointed the agency without a pitch to boost user experience and conversion rate optimisation. There was no incumbent for any of the three briefs.

Cold brew coffee brand Bottleshot Brew has appointed performance marketing shop 360 OM to handle its performance marketing campaigns across PPC and paid social after a competitive pitch against Bamboo Nine. There was no incumbent.

Irish Distillers, owner of Jameson and a division of Pernod Ricard, has chosen Dublin-based Thinkhouse as its agency of record for global social and digital content after an international pitch. The incumbent was Evolution Bureau, based in Oakland, California.

Heroes, a charity founded in March by NHS workers that has so far raised more than £1m, has handed Bold White Space an extensive brief covering strategy, creative, social and PR. The appointment follows a competitive pitch.

VCCP Media has been appointed without a pitch to handle all media planning and buying and brand partnerships for English sparkling wine producer Hattingley Valley. The brief includes handling the brand's first TV campaign. There was no incumbent.