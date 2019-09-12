Pitch Update: Eurostar gets a new Engine, Asos investigates CRM options

See this week's new-business rankings here

Ongoing

Blue 449, Goodstuff Communications, Havas Media, Initiative and the7stars are in contention for TSB’s media account, after incumbent Vizeum exited the process. Vizeum will continue to work with the bank until the new agency takes over in the new year.

Holland & Barrett’s global chief marketing officer, Caroline Hipperson, has left the business, causing the health-food retailer to pause its advertising review. The retailer has hired Nick Collard, a former marketer at Morrisons, DFS and Boots, to take charge of marketing in the new position of chief customer and digital officer. Hipperson began an ad agency review earlier this year, putting incumbent Pablo on alert, but the process is now on hold until Collard is in situ next month.

Reviews

Asos is speaking to agencies about its CRM requirements. The online fashion retailer is understood to be considering hiring an agency to work alongside its extensive in-house team on some of its large CRM programmes. Asos declined to comment.

London & Partners is looking for an agency to create a campaign to promote the capital to people living elsewhere in the UK. The review is going through the Crown Commercial Service and open to roster agencies, which had until 5 September to apply. The push, from the mayor of London’s promotional body, is part of an industry-led project to boost domestic tourism in general and support London & Partners' tourism colleagues after a recent dip in UK visitor numbers. A spokeswoman denied the move was a response to the impact of Brexit.

Imperial Tobacco is reviewing its global creative account. The British cigarette company has worked with Omnicom’s BBDO since 2014. The account is led by Proximity’s Germany office, which is repitching. The review spans all of Imperial Tobacco's international cigarette brands, including Davidoff, JPS and Parker & Simpson.

Diageo has called a global media review as it seeks to be "at the forefront of media planning and data-driven marketing". The drinks giant, which is one of the world's top advertisers and spends more than £2bn a year on marketing, has contacted all of the large agency groups about pitching. Dentsu Aegis Network’s Carat retained the bulk of the business when Diageo last held a major international review in 2016.

Wins

Engine has been hired by Eurostar to develop a European campaign designed to remind everyone how easy and joyful it is to take the Eurostar. The campaign will launch across Europe this autumn and be followed by audiovisual activity next year. Eurostar’s recent campaigns have been developed in-house with production company Somesuch.

Recipe has been appointed lead UK digital and social agency for ride-hailing app Kapten after a three-way pitch. The incumbent was Mr President. Kapten, the second-largest car-booking app in France, launched in London in May.

Sustainability charity Global Action Plan has appointed Quiet Storm to its advertising account, with a brief to empower young people to challenge consumerism. The shop was chosen after a competitive pitch run by AAR. It is the first time Global Action Plan has retained an ad agency.

Scottish independent co-operative Scotmid has appointed MediaCom Edinburgh to its media account without a pitch. The incumbent was Carat Edinburgh.

Furniture and homewares retailer Heal’s has appointed Elvis as its lead creative agency in the UK after a five-way pitch. The brand previously worked with The Assembly.

PHD is poised to retain the PokerStars global media account and win the Sky Betting & Gaming UK media business after a competitive pitch. The agency beat Publicis Media’s Spark Foundry and Dentsu Aegis Network’s iProspect Manchester, as well as Sky Bet incumbent MediaCom Leeds. MediaSense worked with the betting companies on the process.

The Guardian has enlisted Uncommon Creative Studio to create a major new brand campaign. Uncommon won the business after a pitch. Its work for The Guardian will launch this year and highlight the global impact of the news brand, which publishes in the UK, the US and Australia.