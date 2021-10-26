Pitch Update: Expect fireworks on Mischief Night after IAG results

Ongoing

The International Airlines Group media pitch – which is deciding a single route for the British Airways, Vueling and Iberia brands – is preparing to land. It is understood that the airline giant will inform the winners – and losers – of its final destination on Mischief Night (4 November). Watch out for some early fireworks.

Those hoping to secure IAG's booking include the incumbent, Wavemaker, as well as representatives from Omnicom Media Group and Havas Media Group. Dentsu is believed to have been part of the process at an earlier stage.

Wavemaker currently handles the BA media account as part of a WPP-led team for BA. The BA ad account is being reviewed separately and the contest has narrowed to a WPP team and Uncommon Creative Studio. Though the WPP team currently working on the business is led by Ogilvy, Wunderman Thompson is also involved in the new offering.

IAG eliminated WPP from both processes but let the ad giant's teams back in after an intervention from WPP chief executive Mark Read.

Wins

There was sweet news for Bartle Bogle Hegarty in the Ribena review. The Publicis Groupe agency picked up the drinks brand after a cordial review involving four ad agencies. BBH beat Omnicom's Adam & Eve/DDB, Accenture Interactive's Karmarama and independent Creature.

The review kicked off in June after incumbent Wunderman Thompson resigned the account. Havas London was involved earlier in the process but withdrew.

LV= General Insurance has appointed Mindshare as its media planning and buying agency following a competitive pitch process. Campaign understands the final battle was between the WPP agency and Manning Gottlieb OMD.

Incumbent Initiative parted company with LV= and its estimated £15 million in media billings in July.

There were booze-free celebrations at Goodstuff Communications last week after it won the media account for non-alcoholic spirits brand CleanCo. It is not known whether the independent agency headed to King's Road in honour of CleanCo's founder Spencer Matthews, who rose to fame in Channel 4's Made in Chelsea.

Goodstuff beat Bountiful Cow and VCCP Media in the pitch, which The Aperto Partnership managed. It is the brand's first media agency.

Deutsche Bank has appointed Essence as its global media agency, marking the first time a single agency has handled buying across the lion's share of its brand portfolio. Essence will handle all the bank's media planning and buying globally from 1 January 2022.

The account was previously split between Spark Foundry and Starcom, the Publicis Groupe-owned agencies it has worked with since 2015, and Performance Media, which has worked on the online media business since 2018.