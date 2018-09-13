Pitch Update: Experian, Coca-Cola, Burger King, Coors Light

Rimmel: working with Initials on new campaigns

Pitches have taken place this week for Experian's customer relationship management account, with four agencies in the running: Havas Helia, Lida, Proximity and TMW Unlimited. Bargle Bogle Hegarty, the creative agency for Experian, had previously handled an integrated account for the brand.

Coca-Cola is undertaking a statutory review of its Great Britain and Ireland media planning and buying business, currently held by MediaCom.

Danone has contacted agencies about a statutory review of the digital and CRM accounts for its baby feeding brands Cow & Gate and Aptamil. Shops have received RFIs for the process, which is being handled by Creativebrief. The incumbent, Unlimited Group, will be defending the businesses.

Scottish Power has kicked off a "strategic review" of its creative agency arrangements as it looks to keep pace with rivals in the race to modernise its product offering. Leith, which currently holds the business, is repitching.

Burger King has moved its UK creative account to BBH London without a pitch. The fast-food brand had previously worked with Buzzman on campaigns.

Molson Coors, the global brewing company, has moved Coors Light to Havas without a pitch, ending the brand's involvement with VCCP after eight years.

Coty has appointed independent creative shop Initials to handle three upcoming Rimmel London campaigns after a four-way pitch. The work, which will roll out from September through to the end of the year, will include a campaign for Rimmel’s Match Perfection foundation range, as well as Halloween and Christmas activity to promote season-specific products. There is no incumbent.