Pitch Update: Finlandia calls creative pitch, O2 kicks off meeting for CRM account

Ongoing

O2 is holding initial meetings with agencies this week over video as it presses ahead with its CRM review. The telecoms business has worked with Lida (which was rolled into M&C Saatchi in January) for nine years. AAR is assisting with the process.

Photobox has been holding tissue meetings with BMB, Leo Burnett and The Brooklyn Brothers this week as the teams tackle the coronavirus pandemic. The final pitches take place next week and are likely to be done remotely. Ingenuity is working with Photobox on the process.

Volkswagen’s CRM pitch has reached RFI stage and agencies have until 23 March to make their submissions. The final meetings are planned for the beginning of May and the brand is hoping to appoint a winner in July.

The Lidl social media pitches are also taking place this week via video conferencing. The supermarket is working with AAR on the process. The brand previously used Dentsu X for social media activity.

The Zoopla media pitches, also going through AAR, are still scheduled to take place next week – remotely, of course. The property site parted ways with Goodstuff Communications after five years when it called the review in January.

Reviews

Finlandia, the vodka brand, is reviewing its creative account and has enlisted the help of Creativebrief. The brand previously worked with Wieden & Kennedy. Finlandia has not returned Campaign’s request for comment.

Wins

A PHD-led team from Omnicom Media Group has won Diageo’s global media planning and buying account in virtually all of its key markets around the world. The British drinks giant has informed agencies of the result despite the escalating global coronavirus pandemic.

HSBC has consolidated its global advertising account with WPP as "lead agency group partner". Publicis Groupe, which shared some of the business with WPP, will continue to handle creative work for the bank on a project basis.

Plenty, the kitchen-roll brand, is set to appoint Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO to its UK advertising account after a three-way pitch including McCann UK and the incumbent, Publicis.Poke.

The Victoria and Albert Museum has appointed SYZYGY as its digital media agency. The work encompasses pay-per-click and SEO to enhance the V&A's online engagement. Five agencies took part. There was no incumbent.

Masons Yorkshire Gin has appointed Finn as its first lead creative agency after a pitch. The appointment is part of a reinvestment by the owners after the company’s Aiskew distillery was destroyed by fire last year.

Fuse has been named McVitie’s partnership agency of record for its Team GB sponsorship after a closed review. The shop has negotiated and contracted Team GB athletes Tom Daley, Max Whitlock, Becky and Ellie Downie, Liam Heath, Frazer Clarke and Lauren Williams for the duration of the relationship.