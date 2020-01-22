Pitch Update: Foot Locker seeks social shop, agencies prepare for DIT pitch

Ongoing

Engine, M&C Saatchi, MullenLowe Group and Ogilvy are preparing for the Department for International Trade review to consolidate its business into one agency. Pitches are due to take place next month and the DIT wants to pick a winner in March. Ogilvy handles the UK activity and M&C Saatchi deals with international work.

Diageo has shortlisted Dentsu Aegis Network’s Carat, Omnicom Media Group and Publicis Media for its global media review. Group M and IPG Mediabrands were involved at an earlier stage. Carat is the main incumbent on the account. MediaSense is working with Diageo on the process.

It’s a busy time for MullenLowe as the agency is also up against Lucky Generals for the Fever-Tree ad account. Chemistry meetings took place in December and tissue meetings are this week. The final pitch is scheduled for 31 January.

Reviews

Burberry, the high-end fashion label, is reviewing its media planning and buying requirements. The brand has enlisted the help of ID Comms. Burberry has contacted agency groups about the review, with incumbent Dentsu Aegis Network repitching.

Food company Mizkan has called a creative pitch for Branston, two years ahead of the 100th anniversary of the condiment brand. The account has a reported media spend of £2.8m. Branston has worked with Mcgarrybowen since 2013, when the Dentsu Aegis Network agency was appointed alongside media agency UM.

Foot Locker is on the hunt for a social media shop to work across the footwear and clothing retailer’s UK and Europe markets. The brief includes social strategy, content creation and community management. The incumbent is Isobar Amsterdam. Creativebrief is running the pitch.

Wins

Lionsgate, the film distributor, is set to retain Dentsu Aegis Network’s Carat as its media planning and buying agency after a competitive pitch. A review kicked off in September, with Lionsgate working with ApertoOne on the process. The account is reported to be worth between £20m and £25m in media spend. Carat fought off competition from Goodstuff Communications, WPP’s Mindshare and Publicis Media’s Starcom to win the UK and Ireland business.

Mondelez International has appointed VCCP as lead creative and strategic agency for Green & Black's after a competitive pitch. It means that VCCP has expanded its remit with Mondelez, having picked up the Cadbury global ad account in 2017 and the Maynards Bassetts creative business last year. Green & Black's last TV work was created by Mcgarrybowen in 2017 to promote its Velvet Edition range.

Nutritious Delicious, the plant-based food brand, has handed its UK ad account to Quiet Storm, which will help it build awareness. The agency won the account after a competitive pitch process that was run through Oystercatchers.