Pitch Update: Four agencies tea off in Tetley pitch

Ongoing

M&C Saatchi is bidding to replace its former Twinings account with that of rival tea brand Tetley. The agency is one of four vying for the Tetley creative business, along with Neverland, VCCP and Wonderhood. Tetley is working with AAR on the process after it parted ways with Spark44.

Twinings is also on the hunt following its split with M&C Saatchi.

Reviews

Freesat, the free to air satellite TV service, is reviewing its creative and media agency arrangements. The brand has been working with Mr President on its strategic/creative requirements since 2016 and media agencies Electric Glue and Roast since 2019, and all three incumbents will be invited to repitch. Shortlists are currently being drawn up with the assistance of AAR, and results are expected by early March.

Just Eat is reviewing its global advertising account, putting incumbent McCann London on alert. AAR is assisting with the process and McCann has been invited to repitch. The review follows Just Eat’s merger with Takeaway.com in a $8.5bn (£6.2bn) deal last year, creating one of the largest food-delivery groups in the world.

Dating app Bumble is inviting networks to compete for its global media and creative accounts. The pitch is being led out of New York, and the brand has requested that holding companies pair creative and media agencies for it. The process will not affect The Brooklyn Brothers, which has worked with Bumble in the UK on a project basis since last year.

Purplebricks has called a review of its media agency relationship following the appointment of Ben Carter as the estate agent’s chief marketing officer last November. A spokeswoman for Purplebricks confirmed that Carter was leading the review and incumbent Wavemaker would be repitching. The Group M agency was appointed by the brand in 2018, replacing Omnicom’s PHD.

Wins

Omnicom’s Tribal Worldwide has held on to founding client Volkswagen’s international digital marketing account after a competitive pitch. The account is thought to be worth around £10m, according to agency estimates, and has grown over the last year as the Covid-19 pandemic has prompted VW to put more emphasis on digital marketing. Tribal Worldwide, part of Omnicom's DDB network, has held the VW digital account since launching in 2000 as a full-service digital shop.

E.ON has retained Engine Creative as its creative agency of record, following a nine-month, in-house competitive pitch. The agency will be tasked with broadening E.ON’s appeal as the brand repositions itself towards more sustainable energy solutions, in keeping with the UK government’s 10-point plan for a “green industrial revolution”.The contract will run for two years, with an option to extend for a third year.

Stay One Degree, a Hong Kong-based members’ club for luxury travel, has appointed London Advertising to review its brand and comms ahead of a marketing push later this year. The appointment is on the back of the agency’s January Sale promotion, which offers new clients 33% off a three-month assignment, and has been extended to the end of February. In December Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group – another client of London Advertising – acquired a stake in Stay One Degree.

Quiet Storm has been hired by UK pharmaceuticals company Thornton & Ross as the lead strategic and creative agency for cough medicine brand Covonia. Quiet Storm won the business after a pitch against other undisclosed agencies on Thornton & Ross’ portfolio. The previous incumbent on the business was Bray Leino.

Following a competitive pitch, Reckitt Benckiser Health has awarded its Central European media strategy, digital planning and purchasing to Publicis Media. The account covers Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the Nordics. Reckitt Benckiser Hygiene has also consolidated its offline media duties with Publicis Media across Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The incumbent was Initiative.

Weight loss plan Jane Plan has appointed The Clerkenwell Brothers to create a through-the-line campaign to launch its new brand and programme following a competitive pitch. There was no incumbent.

Palm has been appointed by Welsh dairy brand Daioni Organic to deliver an integrated digital advertising, social, influencer and PR campaign following a competitive pitch. There was no incumbent.

Marketing tech company Team ITG and its strategic partner, Emerald Thinking, have been re-appointed by Wickes to deliver the retailer’s next generation of omnichannel customer experience. The win follows a competitive three-month process led by Oystercatchers.